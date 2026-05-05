Raiders Forcing Fernando Mendoza to Develop a Part of His Game That Was Absent in College

Fernando Mendoza was picked as the number one overall pick by the Las Vegas Raiders, and one of the reasons behind it was his 72% completion rate in the NCAA tournament. His physical presence and ability to pass were both qualities the Raiders needed. However, there is still a lot the QB needs to learn coming into the league, especially under new head coach Klint Kubiak.

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While his college career culminated with a National Championship and a Heisman trophy, he seemed to have problems running snaps under center. However, according to an ESPN journalist, the Raiders are working on that in their rookie minicamp.

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“During the media viewing period of practice, Mendoza primarily took snaps under center — which is what he is expected to do in coach Klint Kubiak’s offensive scheme,” wrote Ryan McFadden. “Mendoza said he ‘still has a long way to go’ to learn how to play under center after operating mostly in shotgun formation at California and Indiana.”

Imago January 19, 2026: Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza 15 after NCAA, College League, USA football game action between the Miami Hurricanes and the Indiana Hoosiers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. /CSM. Miami Gardens, United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20260119_zma_c04_261 Copyright: xJohnxMersitsx

Mendoza mostly operated in a shotgun formation during his time in college for both California and Indiana. However, he will now have to adapt to playing under center, as that is the style coach Kubiak likes his team to play with.

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“Instead of being back there in shotgun, we have to get back to make sure you best serve your offensive linemen, still be on time [and] still decipher the defense,” said Fernando Mendoza. “And with that, actually having an emphasis on those first two steps, on securing the snap and getting out of there, and [being] powerful with having quick feet.”

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Kubiak’s system not only reduces his space but also his visuals. Additionally, he needs to be quick, as he is close to the offensive line, with the defenders having less ground to cover to sack him.

To get ready before September, the CFP National Championship Game Offensive MVP has conducted a walk-through at the team hotel with fellow rookies during the last two nights before practice. He took almost 25-30 snaps under the center with every offensive lineman to help smooth his transition.

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Mendoza is already taking the initiative to be ready for the NFL and HC Kubiak. Last season, the HC recorded the second-highest under-center snaps (52.6%) with the Seattle Seahawks. So the scheme is of utmost importance under Kubiak. While the quarterback is preparing himself, he has also caught the attention of other players on the Raiders team.

Trey Zuhn III sees a great leader in Fernando Mendoza

Similar to Fernando Mendoza, Trey Zuhn III was also picked by the Raiders in this draft, but in the third round. Coming from Texas A&M, the center was among the offensive linemen who took reps with the quarterback. Following those runs, he had words of praise for the QB, calling him a ‘great leader’ and stating more about playing under center.

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“We didn’t do very much under center at [Texas] A&M, either, so it’s been great getting those extra reps. …We are getting ready to roll,” said Trey Zuhn III.

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Imago 2026 NFL, American Football Herren, USA DRAFT PREVIEW: FILE PHOTOS APR 19 FILE PHOTOS former Indiana Hoosiers quarterback 15 Fernando Mendoza who is projected to be the top pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, here he is pictured on January 20, 2026 versus the Miami Hurricanes, in the 2026 National Championship, the NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on April 23-25, 2026. Mandatory Credit: Jose / MarinMedia.org Absolute Complete photographer, and credits required. FILE PHOTOS former Indiana Hoosiers quarterback 15 Fernando Mendoza, who is projected to be the top pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, is pictured here on January 20, 2026, versus the Miami Hurricanes, in the 2026 National Championship. The NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on April 23-25, 2026. Mandatory Credit: Jose / MarinMedia.org Absolute Complete photographer, and credits required Pittsburgh Acrisure Stadium PA United States of America Copyright: xJosex/xMarinMedia.orgx/xIMAGOx

Mendoza is already spending time in the film room. He watches quarterbacks Sam Darnold and Kirk Cousins, who played under Kubiak. From footwork to eyes, he is paying absolute attention to the key details. He has thanked the HC for making things a bit easier for him to understand.

“Having such a genius offensive mind running such a coherent and complementary system is a really good place, really good situation to be in as a quarterback,” Mendoza said.

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He also won’t be attending the White House visit on May 11 to celebrate with the Indiana Hoosiers’ first national championship victory. While there is still much for him to learn, Mendoza is displaying a willingness to learn, which is something that will certainly help him go a long way in the league.