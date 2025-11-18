Frustrated Geno Smith Erupts in Strong Statement After Abandoning Pete Carroll’s Gameplan

The Las Vegas Raiders entered Monday night hoping to turn things around. Instead, they suffered another tough loss, 33-16, to the Dallas Cowboys. Now the Silver and Black sit at 2-8. After the game, quarterback Geno Smith took the podium and didn’t hold back, voicing his frustration in a candid post-game address.

Geno looked right at the camera. He felt the noise of Raider Nation. He fired back.

“I know we got a lot of Monday morning quarterbacks who like to watch film and take screenshots and see where guys are open. So, I’m sure you guys will see where the guys were open. For me, again, I just got to play better. And I keep saying this, man. If something don’t look right out there, blame it on me.”

After that, he doubled down.. “If it don’t look right, blame it on me. That’s all you can do. Blame it on me. If your kids mess up at school, blame it on me. Car break down, going to work, blame it on me.”

However, the numbers did not help him. Geno threw 27 of 42 for 238 yards. One touchdown. One interception. He ran four times for 14 yards. The Cowboys’ defense stayed in control all night. And after the bye week, it has been a roller coaster. Now this.

However, in that same conference, he also talked about abandoning Pete Carroll’s game plan.

Geno Smith talked about Pete Carroll’s game plan

The Silver and Black keep slipping every week. Geno Smith and the Raiders offense cannot find a rhythm. They jumped ahead 6-3, and Raider Nation felt a spark. Then Dallas punched right back with three second-quarter touchdowns. Suddenly it was 24-9 at half. And the game never swung back. The Cowboys’ offense stayed hot. The Raiders could not keep up.

Then reporters asked the big question. They wanted to know if Geno could have switched things up. He kept it honest.

“I mean, you can check into any play at any time, but would that be the right thing to do? Would you just go off script and just start calling your own plays? I don’t think that’s the right way to go about it. You know, I think the right thing to do is to do what we practice and what we were coached to do. And like I said, the plays are there. I don’t think there was any issue with the play calling. The plays were there, guys were open.”

He made sure everyone knew. He followed the plan. However, the ground game was awful.

Only 27 rushing yards. Ashton Jeanty had six carries for seven yards. That is it. The passing game at least showed life. Brock Bowers grabbed seven for 72. Tre Tucker scored. Tyler Lockett and Jeanty helped underneath.

Still, Geno saw positives. “I thought we moved the ball up and down the field,” Smith said. He added they had failed in key moments. Third downs. Red zone.

Now, the Raiders sit near the bottom of the AFC West. Only the Jets and Browns are worse in the conference. So now we wait and see how they respond.