Geno Smith Gets Major Future Update as League-Wide Verdict Emerges on Raiders QB

NFL, American Football Herren, USA New York Giants at Las Vegas Raiders Dec 28, 2025 Paradise, Nevada, USA Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith 7 throws in the third quarter against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Paradise Allegiant Stadium Nevada USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKirbyxLeex 20251228_kdn_al2_296

Essentials Inside The Story Veteran quarterback nears 36

A reunion with Pete Carroll didn't work out well for Geno Smith in 2025

NFL 2026 Draft top pick buzz could be a threat for the Raiders' QB1

The Raiders hold the keys to the 2026 NFL Draft, but the most compelling drama their top pick creates might be the bidding war it ignites for their current starting quarterback, Geno Smith. The franchise is expected to make a bold move, directly impacting Smith, according to SleeperNFL on X.

“Multiple teams believe Geno Smith was held back by the Raiders’ offensive system last season and are eager to see him released, per @DanGrazianoESPN,” the X post read. “If the Raiders part ways with Geno Smith, there will be interest.”

Smith enjoyed an underwhelming 2025, producing his lowest numbers since 2021. Now, with Smith expected to be released by the Raiders, this interest serves as a major update on his future, giving the quarterback hope of finding a new team.

The Raiders are widely projected to draft Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the top pick. If that happens, Smith could become the odd man out despite signing a two-year, $75 million extension last offseason.

The Las Vegas traded for Smith to reunite him with head coach Pete Carroll. The expectation was that Smith would steady the offense and guide a rebuild.

In 2025, Smith completed just 302 passes for 3,025 yards with 19 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. His average passing yards fell from mid-7 to 6.8 as well, his lowest figure since 2020. While the Raiders sit comfortably with more than 85 million in cap space, there’s further upside to releasing Smith, too.

Imago November 30, 2025, Los Angeles, California, USA: Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith 7 warms up before an NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium, Sunday Nov. 30, 2025, in Inglewood, Calif. Los Angeles USA – ZUMAc68_ 20251130_zaf_c68_083 Copyright: xRingoxChiux

The Raiders can save cap space if they release the quarterback, who has a base salary of $26.5 million in 2026. A trade could also create flexibility, especially if they fully commit to a rookie quarterback. Before any move becomes official, though, the rest of the NFL is already forming its opinion.

League-wide interest builds around Geno Smith’s future

Geno Smith may not have had a strong season on paper, but many coaches believe the full story is deeper than the numbers. Several league sources believe the Raiders’ offensive structure made things harder for Smith.

Protection issues, play-calling problems, and a lack of rhythm on offense were all discussed internally by teams studying his film. Some evaluators feel Smith showed enough flashes to prove he can still manage and lead a team in the right setup. ESPN insider Dan Graziano made it clear that quarterback-needy teams are paying attention.

“His tape from last season suggested he was held back by the Raiders’ offensive system,” Graziano wrote.

Veteran quarterbacks with starting experience do not sit on the market for long. Smith has shown before that he can succeed when placed in a steady system, but soon, he’ll be turning 36.

Still, the Raiders are not backed into a corner. They could decide to keep Smith as a bridge quarterback, especially if rookie Fernando Mendoza needs time to adjust to the NFL level. That path would allow the team to stay competitive early while developing its future starter.

For now, Las Vegas controls the timeline. Whether through release, trade, or retention, the decision will shape the next phase of the franchise. But across the league, one belief is growing: if Geno Smith becomes available, he will not lack interest.