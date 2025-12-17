Geno Smith Gets Troubling Update on His Raiders Future as Pete Carroll Addresses Job Security

Essentials Inside The Story Geno Smith’s recent performances and health have quietly shifted how secure his standing in Las Vegas really is.

Pete Carroll’s remarks underline growing tension between long-term organizational patience.

With Week 16 looming, internal pressure is rising as decisions inch closer without clear answers.

The Las Vegas Raiders would want to forget 2025. Their recent 31-0 defeat against the Philadelphia Eagles marked their 12th loss of this season. Initially, it seemed like things would go another way for the Raiders, especially after they defeated the Patriots in Week 1. They traded Geno Smith in 2025, and he delivered a solid performance in their first regular-season game. Unfortunately, things took a turn for the worse as the season progressed. Now, with Week 16 knocking on the door, rumors of Geno Smith losing his role are stronger than ever.

Speculations are going on about the possibility of Smith being replaced by Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray.

Murray has been sidelined for the rest of the season after suffering from a lingering mid-foot sprain, a version of the Lisfranc injury. He got injured against the Tennessee Titans in Week 5. Initially, he was getting treated every week, but he showed no signs of improvement. Ultimately, the team sidelined him, and Jacoby Brissett came in as the replacement.

Due to the injury, the quarterback failed to live up to the expectations. He made 110 passes for 962 yards and six touchdowns. So, there is a significant possibility of him donning a new jersey in the upcoming season.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that the Raiders are among teams “in transition at quarterback,” noting that any move for Kyler Murray would directly threaten Geno Smith’s starting role.

Geno Smith made 206 passes for 2,648 yards and 16 touchdowns. He also threw a whopping 14 interceptions. Against the Cleveland Browns, he experienced a career-high 10 sacks. But Smith was reportedly not reliable when opponents pressured him or hurried him.

The 35-year-old also suffered a shoulder injury last week, making him questionable ahead of Week 16.

While the Raiders have their reasons lined up, Murray’s contract will complicate his market. Kyler Murray was the first pick during the 2018 NFL Draft by the Cardinals, and in 2022, he was offered a $230.5 million contract extension, making him one of the richest QBs in the league. However, the Cardinals need to pay him $37 million in guarantees to clear the books.

With Geno Smith preparing for the worst, HC Pete Carroll shares an update on his coaching.

Pete Carroll might not feel like staying back to coach in 2026

The Las Vegas Raiders’ head coach, Pete Carroll, was pretty confident during the NFL preseason. He even exclaimed that his team would win lots of games in the following season. Unfortunately, post-Week 15, the picture is entirely different. The 2-12 Raiders are out of the playoffs and are fighting to end the season on a positive note. When asked about whether he thinks he is coaching well enough for his role running into 2026, he kept a firm stance.

“No, I don’t feel like that at all,” said Pete Carroll during the Monday press conference. “I really don’t. I’m well beyond that. I don’t feel like that.”

The head coach feels frustrated to see that the season did not turn out as he expected. According to him, the Raiders need a squad rebuild ahead of the 2026 season.

However, it remains to be seen whether Carroll will be there in the next season for the rebuild. The Raiders are 29th in offensive passing and 32nd in rushing. Defensively, they are 23rd in downs and turnovers. Also, their loss against the Eagles marked the second game of the season in which they failed to cross 100 yards. So, the team’s performance is not exactly backing the head coach’s reason to stay.

With all the rumors surfacing, the Las Vegas Raiders will be on the road against the Houston Texans in Week 16. While winning won’t guarantee a place in the playoffs, they will still fight for the win. It may restore the owner’s faith in Pete Carroll and end their eight-game losing streak.