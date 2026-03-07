Geno Smith Hints at Retirement Deadline After Raiders Release QB to Save $8M Cap Space

Essentials Inside The Story Sudden roster decision in Las Vegas has pushed Geno Smith into an unexpected free-agent spotlight

Despite a difficult season, the 35-year-old QB appears determined to extend his career

Multiple teams are already emerging as potential landing spots for the newly available veteran

Some careers end with a press conference. Others end with a cold calculator: $8 million saved, $18.5 million owed, and a veteran quarterback shown the door. For Geno Smith, the Las Vegas Raiders have moved on, but he’s already writing his next chapter.

“The Raiders are releasing last season’s quarterback Geno Smith, barring a trade before the start of the new league year,” Adam Schefter reported on X. “By releasing Smith, the Raiders will open up $8 million in salary cap space while taking on $18.5M in dead money.”

Smith finished 2025 with two wins in 15 starts, 3,025 passing yards, 19 touchdowns, and a league-leading 17 picks and 55 sacks. Las Vegas’ offense ranked dead last in points (14.2 per game) and total yards (4,168). That’s a harsh return on a two-year, $75 million extension built for a quarterback who earned his second Pro Bowl nod in 2023. But Smith isn’t going away quietly.

“Let’s see what this next 6 years has to offer. God is REAL,” Smith posted on X after his release became official.

At 35, six more years will take him to 41. That’s a self-imposed retirement deadline that Smith might have hinted at. Quarterbacks like Aaron Rodgers (42), and Joe Flacco (41) have already proven they can play at a high level despite their age. Now Smith appears to have set a similar ceiling for himself.

The Raiders, meanwhile, are already looking ahead. Per Spotrac, Smith’s dead money is “subject to offset language,” meaning any figure he earns with a new team can be reduced from the $18.5 million cap hit Las Vegas has absorbed by releasing him.

With that financial security in place, Vegas seems to be looking even harder at Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza, who is expected to be picked first-overall with the Raiders’ No. 1 pick. Against this backdrop, Smith’s post wasn’t a farewell, but a signal instead. With Smith officially available, the conversation has shifted from what went wrong in Las Vegas to where he fits next.

Geno Smith’s potential destinations

This offseason’s free agent quarterback class is historically thin, putting Smith in an unexpectedly strong negotiation position. At least two franchises have emerged as genuine contenders for his talents as of now.

The New York Jets appear to be the most prominent suitors. Dante Moore, who was projected to be a high QB pick in the draft, has decided to return to college for another run. Malik Willis, on the other hand, seems unlikely to land in New York. The Jets are firmly in the veteran QB market. Smith would inherit Garrett Wilson, AD Mitchell, Mason Taylor, and Breece Hall. What’s more, this would be a homecoming for Smith, going back to the team that drafted him back in 2013.

The Cleveland Browns, Arizona Cardinals, and Miami Dolphins have also been floated as potential landing spots for Smith. Minnesota enters the picture, too, though Smith’s path there runs straight through J.J. McCarthy. The Minnesota Vikings represent a prime win-now environment, but Smith would have to win the training camp battle to get the starting job. Meanwhile, names like Kyler Murray have already surfaced as more viable alternatives for what Minnesota is building.

Smith’s contract’s offset language also adds another financial layer. Las Vegas quietly has a financial stake in seeing their former signal-caller land a good contract elsewhere, so some of their guaranteed money frees up and helps them be more aggressive with their rebuild. Geno Smith has set his own clock. Now, the rest of the league is waiting to see where he suits up next.