Geno Smith Receives Disappointing News From Pete Carroll as Raiders QB’s Exit Seems Likely

Essentials Inside The Story Aidan O’Connell might get some playtime in the upcoming weeks.

Geno Smith had an underwhelming first season with the Raiders.

What are Geno Smith's plans for the rest of the season?

Star quarterback Geno Smith has had a disappointing 2025-26 as his Las Vegas Raiders are currently standing in fourth place in the AFC West with a 2-12 record. However, Smith was missing from the Raiders’ 31-0 thrashing against the Philadelphia Eagles due to a right shoulder and back injury. Now, with the 35-year-old returning against the Houston Texans, head coach Pete Carroll has issued a comment about the Raiders’ quarterback rotation for the last few games of the season.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Carroll, at his recent press conference, confirmed Geno Smith as the starting quarterback but also alluded to the possibility of backup shot-caller Aidan O’Connell getting a few chances over the last three games of the season.

“I would like to see him play. Yeah. I would,” Carroll said. “We got a lot of film on him from last year, and so we have a good feel for him, and he’s done a really good job in practice. It would be nice to see him play. But I would say that for any young guy.”

ADVERTISEMENT

These statements by the Raiders head coach highlight the uncertainty of Geno Smith’s status as their QB1 after his underwhelming first season in Sin City. In 13 starts with Las Vegas, Smith has thrown for 2,648 yards and 16 touchdowns with 14 interceptions. The 35-year-old is also ranked 29th in the league in passer rating (84.5) and 32nd in QBR (32.4), ahead of only Tennessee Titans rookie Cam Ward.

With a significant drop in form after two Pro Bowl seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, there have been questions raised about his future with the organization. Further, a report by Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal revealed Geno Smith is “likely approaching his final three games” with the team to end the season.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the former Seattle Seahawks star wants to focus on finishing the ongoing season on a positive note when he was asked about his future in Las Vegas.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Geno Smith shares plans for the remainder of the season

Raiders quarterback Geno Smith had a positive outlook when asked about Las Vegas’ last three games of the season. After their disappointing loss against the Eagles, the Silver and Black will face the Houston Texans and then take on the New York Giants and the Kansas City Chiefs to close out their season.

In his recent press conference, Smith said, “I’m expecting to win a lot of games here.” He then shared his verdict on this disappointing season before explaining how he and the Raiders can improve moving forward.

“That’s what we’re pressing towards, and nothing happens in one day [or] one year,” Smith said. “We would have loved to win the Super Bowl this year, but that’s not our reality right now. The reality is we’ve got to get better, and we’ve got to focus on getting better day to day, and anything else outside of that really is nonsense.”

ADVERTISEMENT

With only a few games remaining, Raiders fans will hope to see Geno Smith improve on his performance from his last game, where he completed 13-of-21 passes for 116 yards and one touchdown. The hope is he can put forth a strong showing at the NRG Stadium in Houston.