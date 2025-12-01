Geno Smith Sends Strong Message on “Enemies” as Pete Carroll Runs Out of Excuses After Losing to Chargers

Essentials Inside The Story Geno Smith faces backlash amid Raiders’ six-game losing streak

Not many quarterbacks would escape hate if their team were on a five-game losing streak. The Raiders traveled to LA in desperate need of putting an end to the run. But the result was no different as they suffered a painful sixth 31-14 loss against the Los Angeles Chargers. While the loss stings, the attention shifted to quarterback Geno Smith, who has been battling criticism for weeks. The player recently shared a powerful message on social media, dedicated to his “enemies.”

“You prepare a table before me in the presence of my enemies,” he wrote on X. “You anoint my head with oil; my cup overflows.”

The quarterback quoted a Bible verse from Psalm 23:5, which sparked questions. The message felt like his response to the growing criticism around him, especially after the Raiders’ Week 13 defeat. But who are these “enemies?” Considering the past few weeks, Smith’s response could be for critics, the media, or even the staff.

Whatever the case, Smith’s frustration was crystal clear. The Raiders collapsed before the Chargers, with the offense’s yard gain falling short by 185 yards, but that’s not all. Their defense let the Chargers convert on 12 of their 17 third-down attempts.

Just last week, the cameras caught Smith flipping the bird as he exited the field after the Raiders’ 24-10 defeat at the hands of the Cleveland Browns. Similarly, his frustration boiled over after the Week 11 blowout loss to the Dallas Cowboys. While he wasn’t the sole reason behind the defeat, his 238 passing yards with just one touchdown and an interception didn’t help. During the post-game conference, Smith even clapped back at the reporters.

“I keep saying this man, if something don’t look right out there, blame it on me. Right?” he said, via NFL reporter Arye Pulli. “If it don’t look right, blame it on me. That’s all you can do, blame it on me. If your kids mess up at school, blame it on me. If your car breaks down going to work, blame it on me.”

So far, Geno has recorded 15 touchdowns, 14 interceptions, and a poor 30.7 QBR rating. The numbers haven’t been kind, and his frustration has only grown. Much like Smith, head coach Pete Carroll also has little room to escape the criticism.

Pete Carroll faces heat as scapegoats run out for the Raiders

The Raiders walked into Week 13, hoping that a major coaching shake-up could turn around their fate. Last week, Carroll sacked offensive coordinator Chip Kelly and promoted quarterbacks coach Greg Olson to the interim role, but to no avail. When the game against the Chargers began, it was clear not much had changed.

“Got to do better,” Carroll said, reflecting on the loss.

The opponents’ defense dominated Geno Smith, sacking him five times. This game proved that the issues run much deeper. With Carroll having already fired the special teams coach, Tom McMahon, after Week 9, he may not have many left to blame now.

This loss, like many others, fell squarely on his shoulders. The franchise has already bid adieu to the playoffs. With each passing week, it becomes more challenging to see how the management can justify keeping Carroll beyond this season.