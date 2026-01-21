Geno Smith Speaks Out as Tom Brady & Raiders Make Moves to Draft Fernando Mendoza

Geno Smith had a season to forget, as the Las Vegas Raiders ended the regular season at the bottom of the AFC West table. Now, the Indiana Hoosiers QB Fernando Mendoza is being heavily linked to be the Raiders’ starting quarterback next season. The Raiders are expected to pick him in the NFL Draft as their top pick. But while all this has been happening, it would seem that Geno Smith has been observing it all, silently.

“I’m like a 🐕” the quarterback captioned his latest Instagram post. “I never speak but I understand.”

Amid the rumors, Geno recently sent this cryptic message on his social media, uploading a series of pictures of himself. If the Raiders indeed land Fernando Mendoza, Geno Smith could become a backup QB, or he could be traded somewhere.