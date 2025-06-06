Raiders GM Admits Making Bold Trade Calls & Breaks Silence on Pursuing Patrick Mahomes

The scent of autumn wind carries whispers in Raider Nation. It smells like tailgate smoke, fresh paint on the Black Hole, and sometimes… desperation? For years, watching Patrick Mahomes dissect the Silver and Black like a virtuoso surgeon – racking up a dominant 12-2 record, 4,141 passing yards, 33 TDs, and just 5 INTs against them – felt like a recurring nightmare. The question hung heavy: How do you stop the unstoppable? The answer, as new Las Vegas Raiders GM John Spytek shockingly revealed, involved dialing a number many thought was permanently on ‘Do Not Disturb’.

“Remember that opening press conference? Feels like two years ago now,” Spytek began, a wry smile hinting at the audacity of what came next. “Pete [Carroll] and I weren’t just blowing smoke. We meant it when we said we’d look ‘everywhere’ for a quarterback. We called teams just to see. I’d be embarrassed to tell you some of the players we probably called and asked to trade for, but you just never know.”

The bombshell landed softly but exploded loudly across the NFL landscape. Has the Raiders, drowning in the Mahomes tsunami within the AFC West, actually tried to land the tidal wave itself? When pressed if they’d asked Kansas City about Mahomes, Spytek clarified, “We didn’t go that far. You know?”

But the mere admission of exploring any avenue, no matter how seemingly impossible, spoke volumes about the Raiders’ determination to escape quarterback purgatory. It was a Hail Mary inquiry, the kind Al Davis might have applauded from his torch-lit perch.

Facing the reality that acquiring Mahomes was akin to grabbing the One Ring from Sauron, Spytek and Head Coach Pete Carroll pivoted decisively towards a familiar face: Geno Smith. This wasn’t settling; it was a targeted strike born of conviction and history. “With Geno in particular, Pete has a history with him, and he’s played his best football for Pete. And he played—he played well last year, too,” Spytek emphasized, acknowledging the cost – “a third-round pick… that’s not a nothing pick” – and the significant “two-year, $75 million commitment.”

From fantasy calls to gritty reality: Geno becomes the bridge in Spytek’s silver and black blueprint

The GM painted a picture of Smith as the ideal bridge, a leader embodying the Raiders’ gritty ethos: “He’s been here for every—every offseason workout that we’ve had. He’s the leader we want. He’s always been an extremely gifted thrower. You see that every day in camp.”

Smith’s arrival stabilizes a QB room featuring the promising but injury-challenged Aidan O’Connell and intriguing sixth-round project Cam Miller – who’s already catching the eye of minority owner Tom Brady.

Spytek’s confession about the Mahomes inquiry is more than just juicy gossip; it’s a declaration of philosophy. It echoes the boldness of Raiders legends like Stabler, whose ‘Sea of Hands’ defined clutch, or Plunkett, who rose from the scrap heap to win Super Bowls.

Games Played 94 112 Passing Yards 19,143 32,352 Touchdowns 105 245 Interceptions 72 74 Passer Rating 88.0 102.1 Rushing Yards 1,494 2,243 Rushing TDs 12 14 Pro Bowls 2 6 Super Bowl Wins 0 3

It signals that under Spytek – the architect behind Tampa’s Super Bowl LV win and Denver’s Super Bowl 50 victory – no stone will be left unturned. No idea is too bold in the relentless pursuit of closing the gap on the Chiefs’ superstar.

While Geno Smith won’t morph into Mahomes overnight, his proven 30 TDs to 5 INTs in domes bodes well for Allegiant Stadium. He’s the calculated counterpunch after the wild swing for the fences. Spytek’s admission reveals the stark truth of competing in the Mahomes era: sometimes, you have to dream the impossible dream just to find the possible path forward.

For Raider Nation, that path now runs through Geno, fueled by the fearless spirit of a GM willing to dial up anything, even fantasy, to bring the ‘Autumn Wind’ roaring back to glory.

“It’s a work in progress,” Spytek acknowledged of the new offense, “but he’s been awesome so far. And I’m excited to see him bring this offense to life here coming up in September.” The chase for Mahomes might be over, but the fight against him, armed with newfound conviction and a veteran leader, is just getting started. ‘Just win, baby?’ They’re sure trying everything to figure out how.