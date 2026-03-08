Raiders GM Gets Honest on Maxx Crosby’s Work Ethic Amid Reports on Tom Brady Blocking Patriots Trade

Essentials Inside The Story Raiders GM lauds Maxx Crosby’s relentless work ethic and locker-room standard.

Tom Brady’s Raiders ties reportedly halted Patriots’ Crosby pursuit.

Crosby departs Raiders after seven seasons to join Baltimore Ravens.

Maxx Crosby has evolved into one of the NFL’s premium defenders, a status he has earned not through luck but through tireless effort and a relentless work ethic. A former Las Vegas Raiders general manager recently spoke highly of the new Baltimore Ravens star’s behind-the-scenes work during his time in Las Vegas.

“He is a tone-setting, culture-setting player,” said the former Raiders GM Tom Telesco on the SiriusXM NFL Radio podcast. “So when other players come into the organization, and they see what he does on a daily basis to prepare to play, his work ethic is like no one I have seen before. When the new players come in, they kinda see where the standard is, and if our best player works like that, I need to work at least as hard as he does, probably harder because I am not that talented.”

The 28-year-old certainly has an excellent work ethic, which has made him a five-time Pro-Bowler. During an interview with GQ Sports in 2023, Maxx Crosby went into detail about his rigorous routine, even during the off-season when a football star doesn’t need to be at physical peak. During his time at the Raiders, he would wake up at 5 AM all year round, whether in the off-season or the on-season. The DE would also reach the Raiders’ training facility by 6 in the morning, accompanied by his own hired trainers.

Additionally, in 2021, when he was only 24, he started adopting the no-day-off mentality that he referred to in an earlier interview, getting the inspiration from the NBA legend Kobe Bryant. The discipline and work ethic have reflected on his personal milestones, as he established himself as the franchise player during his seven-year career with the Silver and Black.

Telesco served as the GM of the Raiders for the 2024 campaign when he witnessed Maxx Crosby’s devotion to reaching excellence up close. Although a 4th round pick from the 2019 NFL Draft, he worked his way up, featuring in 110 Raiders games and starting 104. He registered an impressive 69.5 sacks and 439 total tackles in seven seasons. With 10 sacks in the 2025 campaign, he was among the top 15 defensive ends in the league.

Before he closed his illustrious career at the Raiders and started a new journey at the Ravens, he was reportedly also linked to the Super Bowl LX runner-up, the New England Patriots, but it didn’t happen, and the reason could be Tom Brady.

Tom Brady’s Raiders ties may have derailed the Patriots’ pursuit of Maxx Crosby

Tom Brady built his football legacy at the New England Patriots, becoming a key part of the dynasty era. Six of his seven Super Bowl rings were with the Pats. However, it doesn’t mean his allegiance is still with the franchise, especially considering he is the minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders.

As per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the Patriots were one of the teams that were open to the possibility of getting Maxx Crosby before the Ravens roped him, but Tom Brady probably would not have liked the idea.

“One person involved in the trade made an interesting point about the Patriots’ chances at Crosby,” stated Fowler. “No way Tom (Brady) was sending Maxx to (Mike) Vrabel.”

While the Patriots reached the Super Bowl, their defense left a question mark, especially in the postseason, including the Super Bowl. That said, Maxx Crosby’s addition to the team could have significantly improved the defensive strength next season, making them a serious Super Bowl contender.