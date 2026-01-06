Raiders GM John Spytek Ignores Maxx Crosby Trade Question After Assigning Blame for 2025 Struggles

Essentials Inside The Story A brutal season forces the Raiders into tough conversations, but Maxx Crosby's name sparks a very firm response from the front office

Behind public loyalty, frustration simmers after a late-season decision that didn't sit well with the star pass rusher

With the No. 1 pick looming, Las Vegas faces a crossroads that could reshape its future

Las Vegas Raiders GM John Spytek wanted to talk about accountability, but the one topic he wouldn’t touch, the future of Maxx Crosby, spoke the loudest. In a press conference designed to show accountability, the Raiders’ GM took the blame for a lost season, but his carefully chosen words about the star defensive end created more questions than answers.

“I love Maxx. He embodies what a Raider is. I’ve been pretty up front with that from the day I sat up here a year ago, and I continue to believe that,” John Spytek said, as reported by Mike Garafolo on X.

The Raiders are facing an unexpected inflection point this offseason as questions emerge about the future of the star defensive end. One of the league’s most consistent pass rushers since entering the NFL as a 2019 fourth-round pick, Maxx Crosby boasts a strong profile. This includes five consecutive Pro Bowl selections and a three-year, $106.5 million extension signed in March 2025.

However, the stability fluctuated during the ongoing season. Head coach Pete Carroll informed Crosby he would be sidelined for the final games due to an ongoing knee issue. The decision reportedly frustrated Crosby, who chose to leave the team facility after the conversation. Spytek also confirmed the reaction by making it clear that the defensive end “didn’t love the idea” of being sidelined.

This came after the General Manager took all the blame (for the team troubles) on himself.

“Don’t want anyone to think that anyone deserves more responsibility than me in that. The accountability should stop and start with me,” he said.

Instead of calling out Carroll or breaking down everything that went wrong, he made it clear that the responsibility starts with him. Spytek openly said the record and results are on his shoulders, not on one coach or player, and that kind of honesty matters, especially from someone in his first year on the job. While many people know Carroll also carries blame, Spytek understands that pointing fingers doesn’t help fix anything.

Later, he admitted he made mistakes last offseason by letting key players leave, with names like Robert Spillane, K’Lavon Chaisson, Tre Von Moehrig, and Divine Deablo standing out, losses fans noticed right away. Still, first-year general managers are allowed to stumble, and even the best don’t get every decision right. Because he also made smart moves and put together a strong draft class, the organization is giving him time to correct those mistakes and move the team forward.

This is why Spytek isn’t ready to commit another mistake by letting Crosby go. However, does the DE feel the same?

Maxx Crosby makes his feelings clear about backing the Raiders

The ongoing trade speculations couldn’t diminish the dedication that Maxx Crosby carries for his teammates, even after an injury that forced Pete Carroll to place Crosby on the injury reserve. According to the defensive end, his passion drives him towards the game, and being prepared to back his teammates remains a top priority.

“When it comes to football, there’s certain things that I truly believe in, and I feel like there’s core principles that you gotta live by… you play to win,” Crosby said, in a recent episode of the Let’s Go! podcast. “You play for your teammates, you put everything you have into the game, no matter what it is. There’s gonna be bumps and bruises. You’re gonna be banged up. That is a part of the game and the nature of the beast.”

If the Raiders choose to explore trade discussions this offseason, it would mark a major change in approach for the organization. Based on past discussions, team leadership has turned down any idea of moving the star defender.

Owner Mark Davis has made it clear on several occasions that Crosby was a player the franchise intended to keep. However, the ongoing season results have placed the team at the top of the draft order. Holding the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft (after a 3-14 campaign) has added pressure for the Raiders to reassess their long-term plans.