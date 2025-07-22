Goodbye to NBA – Basketball Legend Announces Joining Tom Brady’s Raiders

From NBA legends like LeBron James‘ well-documented admiration for the Dallas Cowboys to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes‘ multiple courtside appearances at the NBA Playoffs. The two goliaths of the American sports industry have often come together, creating crossovers wrapped in memorable, valued cultural moments. And in the latest development of the realms aligning, two-time NBA All-Star Baron Davis is officially saying goodbye to the hardwood and hello to the gridiron, announcing his new role with Tom Brady‘s Las Vegas Raiders.

Baron Davis isn’t just any basketball name. Over a 13-year NBA career, Davis made his mark with teams like the New Orleans Hornets, Golden State Warriors, and Los Angeles Clippers, averaging 16.1 points, 7.2 assists, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.8 steals per game. During his stint with the Warriors, he was also the heartbeat of the “We Believe” moment that pulled off one of the greatest playoff upsets in NBA history, knocking out the top-seeded Dallas Mavericks in 2007.

Taking to their X, the Las Vegas Raiders have officially announced NBA legend Baron Davis as the new host of their original content series, Talk of the Nation. Produced in collaboration with Silver & Black Productions and UNINTERRUPTED, the athlete-driven media platform co-founded by LeBron James and Maverick Carter, the series aims to blend the raw edge of Raiders history with the sophistication of modern storytelling. Born in Los Angeles, Davis has been a Raiders fan for years before the Las Vegas team won Super Bowl XVIII in 1983.

Davis shared his thoughts on the opportunity, saying, “I’m super excited. As a fan and former athlete, it is going to be fun to be able to tap into players’ and coaches’ personalities.

I’m especially excited to partner with the Raiders on this show because, as a basketball player, stepping into the world of football opens up an incredible opportunity to explore the powerful intersection of sports and culture. This isn’t just a show about Raider Nation — it’s about the spirit of football, the passion of fandom, and the strength of community. From both a fan’s perspective and a basketball player lens, it’s a first-of-its-kind project that truly bridges the gap between sports worlds.”

He further added on with his deep personal ties to the Raiders‘ legacy. Davis’s love for the sport doesn’t seem to be surface-level. He named the likes of legendary coach Al Davis and Raiders legends like Marcus Allen, Ronnie Lott, and Charles Woodson as his inspirations. Davis believes their mentorship and history will be reflected in the tone of the show. Allen is a Hall of Fame running back with over 8,500 yards as a Raider. Lott, a four-time Super Bowl champion, is a Hall of Famer as well. He emphasized strong recent connections with the two football legends.

He added, “I want the fans to feel connected to the players and coaches. It’s Al Davis, it’s Charles Woodson, it’s Ronnie Lott, Marcus Allen. I became tight with Marcus Allen, and Ronnie Lott both became mentors to me.”

And now with the Raiders themselves stepping into a bold new chapter at training camp under Pete Carroll‘s vision, Baron Davis is gearing up to spotlight the soul of Raider Nation through Talk of the Nation, and the timing couldn’t be more poetic. The Raiders have a new QB in town, and all the eyes are on Pete Caroll to come out and shine with him.

Pete Caroll has to prove himself after the arrival of Geno Smith to the Raiders Nation.

With the desert heat rising and optimism swirling, the Raiders’ 2025 training camp isn’t just about reps and routines; it’s about identity, leadership, and proving that this retooled roster is ready to turn hype into hardware. New head coach Pete Carroll, the Super Bowl-winning architect of the Seahawks, brings his trademark energy and culture-driven approach to Las Vegas. The move signals a full shift in tone for a team hungry to reclaim its legacy. And the tone in the camp is set, as Caroll himself said, “This isn’t just about installs, we’re building belief.

However, the spotlight’s on the quarterback, Geno Smith, who has reunited with Caroll from Seattle, while rookie Cam Miller and backup Aidan O’Connell battle for reps behind him. Smith, rejuvenated and experienced, offers composure and leadership. In 2024, with Seattle, Smith recorded 4,320 passing yards, 4th in the NFL, 21 TDs, 15 INTs, league-leading 70.4% completion, and a 93.2 passer rating, amassing a 10–7 record. Furthermore, in 14 career games in domed stadiums like the Allegiant, he has thrown 30 TDs and just 5 INTs, with a stellar 110.8 passer rating. Now that is a stat that raises standards and expectations.

Yet, it’s not all about the veterans. Rookie standout Ashton Jeanty has already made waves. “This kid doesn’t just have burst, he’s got heart. He fits the Raider mold, fearless and hungry.” One Raiders assistant coach reportedly said. Jeanty amassed a staggering 4,769 rushing yards and 50 rushing touchdowns, plus 862 receiving yards, across his Boise State career, leading many analysts to dub him the “engine of the offense.”

As Pete Carroll reshapes the Raiders’ identity at training camp, all eyes are on how Geno Smith and Ashton Jeanty deliver under pressure. With Tom Brady watching closely as part-owner, the standard in Vegas is clear: it’s time to win, and win big.

