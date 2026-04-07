Raiders HC Klint Kubiak Lays Out His Ideal QB Amid Fernando Mendoza Draft Buzz

Essentials Inside The Story Las Vegas Raiders appear locked in on Fernando Mendoza

A fresh coaching vision is reshaping what the team truly wants under center

Beyond the first pick, multiple moves could redefine the roster

Since Fernando Mendoza emerged as the top quarterback in the 2026 NFL Draft and the Las Vegas Raiders finished 3-14, earning the first pick of the Draft, it has been widely theorized that the franchise will draft the Indiana Hoosiers quarterback. On the other hand, the Raiders have already begun an overhaul, firing former head coach Pete Carroll and hiring Klint Kubiak, who is coming off winning Super Bowl LX with the Seattle Seahawks. Taking up the responsibility, the new HC has laid down a set of traits that he is looking for in his future quarterback.

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“#Raiders HC Klint Kubiak on the three biggest traits he looks for in a QB in his system: Decision making, timing, and accuracy. No matter if it’s the first pick or the last pick in the draft, that’s what we’re looking for,” reported Ryan McFadden on X.

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Last season, the Raiders added veteran quarterback Geno Smith from the Seattle Seahawks, who was one of the most accurate passers in 2024, with a more than 70% pass completion rate. However, the QB failed to maintain the same level of consistency in 2025. His inconsistent timing and accuracy saw him getting sacked 55 times and throwing 17 interceptions in 15 games. Surprisingly, he led the league in both categories. As a result, the franchise parted ways with him and is now in search of a quarterback.

With Mendoza’s name at the top of the list, the Raiders set their expectations for the Hoosiers’ quarterback. “Decision making, timing, and accuracy” is everything Kubiak wants from a new quarterback, and that could be Mendoza. The 2025 Heisman Trophy may have already ticked all the boxes with his performance at Indiana’s Pro Day. He displayed elite timing and accuracy, completing 53 of 56 throws, highlighting that he is efficient in his passes, especially when it comes to short-to-intermediate passes.

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On game days, he was often seen operating as a “point guard” on the field and managing the offense. He took responsibility for sack management. Consequently, he only suffered 25 sacks in 2025. It was a significant improvement from the 2024 season, when he was sacked 41 times while playing for the California Golden Bears.

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Besides, he has developed a great resume with Indiana after the 2025 season. He helped the Hoosiers to become the CFP national champion. He recorded 3,535 passing yards and 41 touchdowns, with a pass completion rate of 72%. The 22-year-old QB threw only 6 interceptions. The CFP National Championship Offensive MVP also added 276 rushing yards and 7 rushing touchdowns in 90 attempts, highlighting his dual-threat abilities.

Well, it has been more or less established that the Silver and Black will be going after Mendoza in the first round. But what about the other rounds?

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Who could the Las Vegas Raiders be eyeing in the 2026 NFL Draft?

Only a couple of weeks remain before the 2026 NFL Draft commences. As for the first pick, the Raiders are hoping to solve their quarterback problem. They have already signed veteran Kirk Cousins, who is likely to be the starter. Moreover, he will also be a mentor to Mendoza, helping him to get ready to be the future franchise quarterback in Sin City.

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According to the mock draft, NFL.com’s Chad Reuter, the Raiders will draft Utah’s offensive tackle Caleb Lomu in the second round (36th pick overall). Tyler Linderbaum is already signed to the Raiders. In four seasons, Linderbaum has made it to three Pro-Bowls and earned a place on the 2022 PFWA All-Rookie Team. Similarly, Lomu was a part of the First Team All-Big 12 last season. The OT allowed 8 pressures and 0 sacks in 383 pass-blocking snaps in 2025. Linderbaum and Lomu can be the perfect duo to protect Mendoza from the quarterback pressure.

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In the third round (67th pick overall), there is a high chance LSU’s safety A.J. Haulcy could come to Sin City. Last season, Haulcy allowed one touchdown and three interceptions. He had a 59.0 passer rating allowed, with an 88.6 coverage grade. The coverage grade was the second-highest in LSU’s history in the PFF era.

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Interestingly, in the fourth round, the Raiders have three picks. The 102nd overall pick is expected to be used to draft Louisville wide receiver Chris Bell. Despite suffering from an ACL injury, he remains a wideout with huge potential. Against the Miami Hurricanes, his 136 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns in 9 receptions spoke a lot about his abilities. While the 117th overall pick was attained via the Jacksonville Jaguars, the 134th pick is a compensatory pick.

Notre Dame OG Billy Schrauth and Washington running back Jonah Coleman are likely choices. The Raiders already have RB Ashton Jeanty. But Kubiak probably won’t be passing on an opportunity to draft a young RB with 36 career touchdowns in CFB. As for the fifth round, Texas A&M defensive tackle Tyler Onyedim seems to be the one. With so many great choices, it remains to be seen how many of them actually represent the Las Vegas Raiders.