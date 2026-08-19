“We Go To War”: Maxx Crosby Makes His Feelings Clear on Patrick Mahomes as a Rival



There are few quarterbacks Maxx Crosby would rather chase than Patrick Mahomes. Every snap between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs carries an extra edge, and Crosby has never been shy about embracing the battle. However, the off-field camaraderie between the two is quite different than the one on the field.

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“Me and Pat. Like you’re going against them. You know what time it is? This war. It’s the most respect off the field compared to anybody,” Crosby said on Bussin’ With The Boys. “I’ll tell you like Andy Reid will f**king randomly shoot me a call in the offseason. ‘Man, I’m praying for your family. Hope everything’s well.’ Those guys that really are that dude. They’re that guy, and then they’re still barking after the game.

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“But like Pat Mahomes, like we go to war. He knows I’m trying to murder him and that M*********er is trying to make me look stupid every time. But off the field, it’s love every time. When you’re willing to go to that length to have success and a guy that’s gonna compete like that, there’s like that mutual respect. It’s like in the fight game.”

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The rivalry between Maxx Crosby and Patrick Mahomes began during a Week 2 clash between the Raiders and the Chiefs in 2019. Crosby had just come into the league, while Mahomes had bagged the MVP award in 2018. On that occasion, the Raiders DE wasn’t able to sack Mahomes.

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The first game where Crosby officially sacked Mahomes was on October 11, 2020, during Week 5 of the 2020 regular season.

During a Monday Night Football game on October 10, 2022, Crosby chased Mahomes down and delivered a headbutt right into his rival’s helmet.

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Mahomes didn’t break eye contact. He walked directly into Crosby’s face while repeatedly screaming at the top of his lungs, “I’m here all day! You woke up the wrong motherf**ker!”

This particular sequence can also be seen with raw, mic’d-up audio on Netflix’s docuseries Quarterback (season one). However, despite sharing such intense moments, both Crosby and Mahomes share utmost respect for each other.

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To that end, while the Chiefs QB progressed in his injury recovery, the Raiders DE even dropped him a text.

“I feel like I have those kind of relationships off the field where you’ll text him and you know just I see Mahomes out there throwing the ball and he’s coming back from injury like I just you know shot him a text I’m like I said we I’ll see you soon… and he’s like, ‘we’re back, can’t wait to see you’ and that’s it. Like that’s kind of bada**. It’s cool, and it’s respect,” Crosby added.

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All these depict Maxx Crosby’s actual feelings about Patrick Mahomes. But on the field, when they go against each other on Sunday, October 4, 2026, the two will not back down from dominating each other as well.