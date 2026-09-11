“He Pissed Me Off”: Raiders’ Maxx Crosby Opens Up On His “Beef” With Cam Newton

After three college seasons with Eastern Michigan, racking up 162 total tackles in 37 games, the Oakland (now Las Vegas) Raiders drafted Maxx Crosby in 2019. Seven seasons later, Crosby’s loyalty to the Raiders still hasn’t changed. As it turns out, his loyalty to the franchise is the reason behind his beef with former NFL quarterback Cam Newton.

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“I got beef with my guy Cam Newton. Right now, we got to talk,” Crosby said on Deflected while Cleveland Browns QB Shedeur Sanders sat alongside him.

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“He pissed me off. I’m not going to lie. And I like Cam. That’s why it pissed me off. Every time I see Cam, he’s always love and whatever.

“And I seen him say some online. I’m like, then he DMs me a couple weeks later. ‘Hey bro, what’s up?’ And I didn’t even respond because I’m like, I can’t even fake be cool with you right now, cuz you know what I mean? There’s a respect level. I played against him. But we got to talk when I see him.”

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Maxx Crosby didn’t reveal what exactly caused his beef against Newton. But over the years, the former NFL quarterback has spoken against the Las Vegas Raiders defensive end on multiple occasions.

Most recently, in October 2025 on ESPN’s First Take, Newton publicly questioned why Crosby would choose to stay with the Raiders, adding that the DE was making a mistake by letting loyalty get in the way of joining a legitimate postseason contender.

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The comments came after rumors that the Dallas Cowboys wanted to trade for Maxx Crosby. However, Crosby’s camp made it clear he wanted to stay loyal to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Then a few months later, the situation escalated. On March 7, 2026, the Raiders and Baltimore Ravens agreed to trade Maxx Crosby for two first-round picks in the 2026 and 2027 NFL Draft.

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Crosby traveled to Baltimore for the physical. However, three days later, the Ravens pulled the plug after Crosby reportedly failed the physical. Eventually, the Ravens signed Cincinnati Bengals OL Trey Hendrickson instead on March 12, 2026.

When Crosby expressed his frustration with the Ravens, Cam Newton suggested, “What you just went through, Maxx Crosby, is what the average NFL player goes through, unfortunately.”

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Newton’s comments could seemingly be the reason behind Maxx Crosby’s indifference towards the former quarterback. At the same time, Crosby also respects Newton as a player.

For now, Maxx Crosby is gearing up for his eighth NFL season and is set to play against the Miami Dolphins in their Week 1 clash on Sunday, September 13.