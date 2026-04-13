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“He’s Not Accurate”: Longtime NFL Scout Questions Fernando Mendoza’s Ceiling Days Before 2026 Draft

Pritish Ganguly

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Apr 13, 2026 | 4:07 PM EDT

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“He’s Not Accurate”: Longtime NFL Scout Questions Fernando Mendoza’s Ceiling Days Before 2026 Draft

Pritish Ganguly

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Apr 13, 2026 | 4:07 PM EDT

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The excitement for the 2026 NFL Draft has been brewing for months, with the Indiana Hoosiers’ star QB Fernando Mendoza going in as the favorite. While the Las Vegas Raiders seem ready to bet their future on Fernando Mendoza, a veteran scout’s recent observations might make them think twice.

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“His footwork is all over the road because of the RPO (run-pass option) offense,” a longtime NFL scout told Fox Sports’ Eric D. Williams. “He has adequate deep ball strength, but his accuracy is inconsistent deep. He has good anticipation and zip on timing routes and good accuracy short to intermediate, but he’s not accurate when pressured.”

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Mendoza appears calm and collected when he’s in the pocket, but he struggles when he has to run. In 2025, his completion rate fell to 53.2 percent when he was on the move. When defenders pushed him out of position or forced him to scramble, his throws often became less accurate. When he faced real pressure, that number dropped even more to 50 percent.

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till, the scout acknowledged what Mendoza does well, noting, “He is tough and will take a shot to the chest to complete a pass.” The scout further added, “He has talent, but a questionable ceiling—this might be the floor and the ceiling. I don’t know if the goody two-shoes, LinkedIn personality will fit into the diversity of an NFL locker room.”

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Mendoza always stepped up when it mattered most. He guided the Hoosiers to a big win against Oregon on the road and pulled off an impressive 80-yard drive at Penn State. He fought hard in a tough Big Ten title game against Ohio State and capped off a national championship victory over Miami with a tough rushing touchdown.

However, Indiana’s system was a great fit for him and catered to his strengths. The Hoosiers created an offense focused on straightforward reads and fast choices, which let Mendoza take on individual defenders. Because of this, he achieved a 79.2 percent adjusted completion rate, the second-best in the country. He also excelled in the red zone, throwing 27 touchdowns without any interceptions.

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So, to unlock his potential, the Raiders have to create a similar system around him. And despite the mixed evaluations, the Silver and Black are all in for that.

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The Raiders are ready to embrace Fernando Mendoza as QB1

Fernando Mendoza has shown he has the potential to be one of the best in the league, and the Raiders are also on the same page.

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“I do not think they should be concerned very much at all,” said NFL analyst Louis Riddick. “You think that Kubiak does not know the numbers for Mendoza in terms of snaps he has taken under center … Fernando has been working with Brian Griese. The guy who is responsible for getting Brock Purdy to San Francisco, who has played in this offense, is his entire career. Griese has communicated with me that he [Mendoza] has picked it up very quickly.”

Mendoza’s performance really stands out. After transferring from Cal to Indiana, he helped the Hoosiers achieve an incredible 16-0 season and a shot at the national title. He threw for 3,535 yards and scored 41 touchdowns, plus he made some big plays on the ground, which led to him winning the Heisman Trophy.

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Additionally, he maintained a steady impact all year long. With a 93.3 PFSN College QB Impact score, it’s clear he made a significant difference in games.

His dedication really shines through, and that attitude is just what the Raiders are looking for in a quarterback. As the offseason progresses in Las Vegas, people believe his hard work will begin to show in the areas that count the most.

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Pritish Ganguly

2,267 Articles

Pritish Ganguly is an NFL writer at EssentiallySports, recognized for his ability to highlight the league’s emerging talent by breaking down rookie performances, draft picks, and key matchups with sharp, insightful analysis. With a Master’s degree in Journalism and Communication, he brings clarity and depth to his coverage, helping fans understand the nuances of today’s NFL and its rising stars. Beyond writing, Pritish is a multifaceted content creator, proficient in sports photography, scriptwriting, and video editing. He uses these skills to produce engaging NFL stories that resonate with a wide audience. His analytical approach and creative storytelling combine to deliver comprehensive coverage of the league’s talent and trends.

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Aatreyi Sarkar

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