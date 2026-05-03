“I Don’t Think That’s a Good Look”: Fernando Mendoza Confirms Stance on Visiting White House Amid Raiders OTAs

The first overall pick of the NFL draft, Fernando Mendoza, has confirmed a significant sacrifice, reiterating his commitment to the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the 2026 season. After leading the University of Indiana to its first National Championship, President Donald Trump and the White House invited the Hoosiers to Washington. While head coach Curt Cignetti and Co. are expected to make the trip, their QB1’s recent comments have raised eyebrows.

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“I believe May 11 is the first day of OTAs,” Fernando Mendoza said, as per Vegas Sports Today. “I don’t have the calendar. If it is on the first day of OTAs, I’m at the bottom of the totem pole; I’ve got to prove myself. I can’t miss practice. As a rookie, I don’t think that’s a good look, and I want to best serve my teammates. I don’t know if I’d be accomplishing that goal.”

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The White House inviting the National Champions from various sporting disciplines is a tradition that dates back to August 30, 1865, when President Andrew Johnson welcomed the Brooklyn Atlantics and Washington Nationals amateur baseball clubs. The tradition has since grown into an important pit stop for every champion in an American pro and amateur league.

The first World Series championship team at the White House is believed to be the 1924 Washington Senators. John F. Kennedy was the first president to welcome the NBA champions when the Boston Celtics visited in January 1963. Following JFK, Ronald Reagan became the first president to invite the NFL champions, as the Pittsburgh Steelers, alongside the Pittsburgh Pirates, made the trip in 1980.

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Looking at college teams, the Hoosiers football team may not have traveled to the nation’s capital, but the Indiana men’s basketball team is believed to be the first NCAA champion to visit the White House in April 1976, during Gerald Ford’s presidency. Whereas college football teams have been going since 1961, with the 2024 Champions, the Ohio State Buckeyes, being the latest NCAAF champs to make the trip to Washington, DC.

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Coming back to the Hoosiers, it would have been special for the Cignetti-coached side as they went on a historic 16-0 run with Fernando Mendoza leading the offense to clinch their first National Championship in program history. As the QB1, Mendoza recorded a historic year, which included a Heisman Trophy-winning season and a unanimous All-American nod after throwing for 3,535 yards and 41 touchdowns.

Imago December 06, 2025: Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza 15 holds up MVP trophy after NCAA, College League, USA football game action between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Ohio State Buckeyes at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. /CSM Indianapolis United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251206_zma_c04_704 Copyright: xJohnxMersitsx

His absence would certainly make Indiana’s White House incomplete. However, with the Raiders picking him first overall, Fernando Mendoza is ready to bring back the glory days in Sin City, as he is willing to give up a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Furthermore, these statements highlight that Mendoza wants to make the trip to the nation’s capital with the Raiders when they hopefully win their first Super Bowl since 1984.

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And the first overall pick is already working towards this goal, as he is tackling the biggest issue, which experts deemed would hinder his progress when he jumps into the NFL.

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Fernando Mendoza addresses the transition to playing under center

While the sport remains football at the NFL or college level, the play style of each stage is vastly different, creating a major problem for players, especially quarterbacks, transitioning to the pros. And so, before being drafted, many experts described this as an issue for Fernando Mendoza, highlighting his lack of experience playing under center.

The Indiana standout took 3% of his snaps under center, totaling five snaps across three seasons (two at Cal and one at Indiana). Hence, ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky opined that the 13th overall pick, Ty Simpson, would have been a better option for the Raiders, as he fits new head coach Klint Kubaik’s system of high-level under-center mechanics, a stark contrast to college systems.

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And now, Mendoza has highlighted how he has been focusing on his footwork as the biggest adjustment to playing under center.

“Instead of being back there in shotgun, we have to get back to make sure you best serve your offensive linemen, still be on time [and] still decipher the defense,” Mendoza said, per ESPN. “And with that, actually having an emphasis on those first two steps, on securing the snap and getting out of there, and on being powerful with having quick feet.”

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With this uphill task ahead and the pressure of being the first overall pick for the Raiders, Fernando Mendoza wants to put in extra hours and skip Indiana’s reported visit to the White House on May 11 to celebrate the program’s first national championship victory, despite Las Vegas’ OTA being scheduled on May 18.