“I Need a Quarterback”: Maxx Crosby Receives Strong Words From Ousted Raiders HC After Tantrums

The Las Vegas Raiders placed defensive end Maxx Crosby on injured reserve heading into the battle for the first overall pick against the Giants. And former Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce was defending the DE until the conversation shifted to what he’d do instead. His stance changed a little.

“You pay all that money to Vegas to see Maxx Crosby…You don’t wanna see backups. I was with Maxx for three years, and I understand the pain, the effort, the sweat, the blood, the tears that he puts into that organization. And I know it hurt him to be sat down. That’s why he probably went home and said, ‘I need a breath.’ As a player, you are paid to play 18 games,” he said earlier.

When Pierce was asked what he would have done if he were still the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, his answer shifted. This time, he agreed with the decision to shut Maxx Crosby down. Losing to the Giants mattered. Draft position mattered. And getting a quarterback mattered.

“I Need a Quarterback,” the former HC said.

That’s exactly how it played out. With the loss to New York on Sunday, the Raiders jumped to No. 1 in the 2026 NFL draft order, while the New York Giants slid to No. 2. Even if Las Vegas loses again or the Giants win in Week 18, the top spot is locked in.

Going into the game, the organization insisted that the approach was still about winning. That didn’t land with many people. Fans made their feelings clear across social media, desperately wanting the loss. After years of searching for stability at quarterback, that’s understandable.

Well, the fans had their way. And if they get it right in this year’s draft, things might just work out. So how will it play out, and who will they target?

Raiders’ 2026 draft possibilities

No matter what happens next week, the Raiders won’t slide past the No. 2 pick. Even if they somehow win, the math works in their favor. Every three-win team behind them, except the Giants, carries a tougher strength of schedule than Las Vegas. And it’s how the Raiders end up holding just the second No. 1 overall pick in franchise history.

What they do with it feels obvious. This is about a quarterback. It always was. What makes this year different is that there’s no consensus name at the top. No Andrew Luck. No Peyton Manning. The last time the Raiders sat here, they took JaMarcus Russell.

This time around, they’ll try to reset their quarterback future with Tom Brady now involved as a minority owner. The first name people bring up is Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza. It’s an obvious name. He led Indiana to an undefeated regular season and a Heisman Trophy. He completed 71.5 percent of his passes, threw for 2,980 yards, 33 touchdowns, and only 6 interceptions.

He’s played clean football, won consistently, and shown he can handle the pressure that comes with being the guy. And he checks the boxes for a coach like Pete Carroll. He’s able to absorb hits physically and mentally, and is comfortable being the focal point of a team trying to rediscover itself.

Then there’s Oregon’s Dante Moore, a former five-star recruit from the 2023 class. Moore looks the part. He throws the ball naturally, with touch and accuracy, and his placement stands out. He hasn’t built the same resume Mendoza has yet, but evaluators see the ceiling. Maybe higher, maybe not. But the upside is there.

Alabama’s Ty Simpson belongs in the conversation, too. He’s a first-year starter, but he looks a lot better. His pocket feel, calm presence, and accuracy suggest someone who could grow into a long-term NFL starter. If there’s another quarterback who can realistically be mentioned alongside Mendoza and Moore, it’s Simpson.

You can mention South Carolina’s LaNorris Sellers, though that feels more like a long shot. Whatever they decide, the effects would trickle down for years. Las Vegas needs to get it right.