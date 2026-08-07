“I’m Gonna Try to Hold Him Off”: Kirk Cousins Determined to Delay Fernando Mendoza’s Debut Amid Raiders QB Battle

Kirk Cousins is not just holding the Las Vegas Raiders‘ starting quarterback job at camp; he made it clear that he intends to keep it for as long as he possibly can. Sharing a quarterback room with the No. 1 overall pick of this year’s draft does not change that mindset one bit.

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“I think the organization is positioned well having drafted Fernando [Mendoza],” he told ESPN’s Dan Graziano. “I’m gonna try to hold him off as long as I can, and we’ll see how it goes up ahead.”

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It’s a blunt admission from a 37-year-old veteran, who is still regarded by many as a transitional quarterback for the team. Mendoza is the presumed franchise quarterback, and Kirk Cousins has only been signed for two years. However, Cousins had set the record straight: he is not here to only mentor the rookie.

“I think to say I’m mentoring them is a bit of a reach, probably more of a narrative than it is the truth,” he said in June. “They’re pretty good players and pretty experienced, and I’m learning a lot from them too and asking questions of them.”

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Cousins echoed the same thought in his chat with Graziano.

“You can do both. We’re all helping each other, and you kind of compete with each other, I would say more than against. So it should be a good year.”

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Mendoza’s road to the field is not straightforward. OTAs and minicamp were rough. He missed throws and struggled against the defense. Then camp opened and something clicked. He came in showing sharper command of the huddle, quicker decisions, and offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko noticed immediately, praising how fast he is turning what he learns in meetings into real execution on the field.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported that two things will determine whether Mendoza actually sees real action this season: his readiness to run the offense, and whether the roster around him can protect and support him well enough to give him a chance. Right now neither one is fully there yet.

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Kirk Cousins looks like the steadier option for now, which is why he has been named the starting quarterback. He opened camp throwing touchdowns to Jalen Nailor and Brock Bowers, and coaches have praised the collaborative tone he’s set in the room. Still, his own words suggest he knows the job isn’t guaranteed for long.

“You’re only as good as your last throw, your last practice. You try to every day go out and earn that opportunity and never take anything for granted,” Cousins said.

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Cousins signed with the Raiders back in April, reuniting with head coach Klint Kubiak, who coached him as both quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator during their years together with the Minnesota Vikings. That relationship, Cousins said, was the biggest reason the move made sense in the first place.

For now, the plan is simple. Cousins holds the job, Mendoza develops behind him, and Kubiak gets to build his offense around a veteran he trusts while his long-term quarterback waits his turn.