“Is This Kid a Joke”: Ex-Jets HC Blasts Ashton Jeanty on Live TV After Raiders RB’s Dig at New York

Former New York Jets head coach Rex Ryan lost his cool on live television in the build-up to Week 8. Ryan went on a rant during ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown after Las Vegas Raiders 2nd-year running back Ashton Jeanty said that a few New York defenders don’t want to make tackles.

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The incident happened on Wednesday as the 3-4 Raiders were set to face the 2-5 Jets at MetLife Stadium. Jeanty, who had a poor 15-yard performance on 8 carries against the Rams, told reporters about the Jets’ defense, “I think we can definitely get the run game going. Get back on track and really get after these guys. A couple guys out there that don’t really want to tackle, but I’m not going to say names.”

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This comment got to Rex Ryan, who defended his team’s linebacker Demario Davis on ESPN.

“You know who hand-picked this guy when he came out of college? You’re looking at him. Why? Because he knocked your face in! Is this kid a joke or what? Does he not look at the tape? Because when I see the tape, I see that. I see Demario Davis not losing a step, still playing at the top of his game. But you know what else I see? How about Mr. Tiptoe Through the Tulips, avoiding contact. This guy is soft as Charmin. Look at him. Oh, hired killer right there,” Rex Ryan said on ESPN’s Coach’s Clicker.

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Davis was drafted in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft by the Jets. At that time, Ryan was the head coach of the franchise and a major driving force for Davis’ selection. Ryan famously compared him to Hall of Famer Ray Lewis.

So, as Ryan stood next to Tedy Bruschi at the touchscreen, Ryan discussed the footage. Whilst showing Demario Davis making big hits, Ryan pointed out how Jeanty was leaning away from the contact to avoid tackles. He made his point clear that Jeanty had no right to question how physical Gang Green are.

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“Look, I’m gonna tell you something, Bru. I’m gonna talk to this kid before the game. I’m going right up to him. You know me, I tell the truth. I’m going right up to him, and I say, ‘Listen young man, I heard what you said. And I want you to know something, all right? We are not going to try to take you out of the game…Why? Because you are horrible. You’re about the worst draft pick in the last 20 years, I think, as a running back. You stink. You’re averaging 3.1 yards a carry. And guess what? Today you get your a– kicked, and you know who else does? Your teammates. It’s on you, my friend.'”

When asked by Bruschi if he would go right up to him, Ryan said, “Right up to his a–.” Ryan said that Jeanty’s poor running was holding Las Vegas back in their four-game losing streak and his comments would weigh heavily on him Sunday.