Kirk Cousins Issues First Statement After Officially Signing Raiders Contract

Essentials Inside The Story Kirk Cousins' move to the Las Vegas Raiders signals a bold shift

Behind the headline signing, a bigger plan is unfolding for him

With a rookie quarterback waiting in the wings, this pairing could shape the team's future

In a move that’s got the whole league talking, Kirk Cousins is officially headed to the Las Vegas Raiders, giving Raider Nation a serious reason to get excited. Right after signing the deal, Cousins’ first reaction was shared on the team’s Instagram page in a short clip, and you could feel the energy through the screen.

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“Hey Raider Nation, this is Kirk Cousins, just signed today,” Cousins said in an Instagram video. “It’s been exciting getting around the facility, meeting some of my new teammates. Thrilled to be able to wear the silver and black and be a part of the pride and tradition of the Raiders. Look forward to seeing you this fall at Allegiant Stadium.”

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Cousins’ first statement was dropped via a video shared on the team’s official Instagram account, expressing excitement as he steps into the Silver and Black.

The former Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins has officially signed a five-year, $172 million contract with the Las Vegas Raiders. His deal includes $11.3 million guaranteed and averages $34.4 million per year.

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For the Raiders, this is not just another signing. It is a move that could actually make a difference. Last season, the team rotated between Geno Smith, Aidan O’Connell, and Kenny Pickett, and it led to just three wins. They finished 3-14 in 2025 and ended up at the bottom of the offensive rankings.

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Since then, Smith has been traded to the New York Jets, and Pickett has signed with the Carolina Panthers. With those moves, Kirk Cousins is a clear fit for the Raiders, considering his experience and stats.

In 10 games last season, including eight starts, Cousins had a 5-3 record. He threw for 1,721 yards with 10 touchdowns and 5 interceptions in the 2025 regular season, finishing with a QBR of 47.6.

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With Kirk’s signing, it is pretty clear the Raiders are trying to boost their offense.

They are also expected to draft quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Bringing in a veteran like Cousins to guide a rookie like Mendoza feels like a smart way to start building something new.

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Kirk Cousins set to mentor projected draft pick Fernando Mendoza

Fernando Mendoza is clearly one of the top quarterback prospects in this draft class. He has the size, arm strength, accuracy, and competitiveness teams look for. He should fit naturally into Klint Kubiak’s offensive scheme, which is built to get the most out of a quarterback’s strengths.

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He may or may not start right away, but Mendoza is expected to eventually take over as the starter for the Raiders.

On Get Up, Jordan Rodgers called Cousins joining the Raiders the best thing for Mendoza. Instead of being thrown into pressure right away, Mendoza gets time to learn behind a veteran and develop at his own pace. Rodgers also pointed out that the roster, especially at wide receiver, is not ideal for a rookie to thrive immediately.

Former Raiders quarterback Rich Gannon also shared his thoughts on the move.

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“I think it makes a lot of sense, and I think you can look at it a number of different ways,” Gannon said in a video from the New York Post. “He is going to be the starter in Week 1. I do not think we need to get that far. I just think bringing in a quality player and person like Kirk Cousins is important. He has 14 years of experience and 167 starts under his belt. He has thrown for almost 45,000 yards and nearly 300 touchdowns, and he has played well for a number of different organizations.”

With a proven veteran now in place and a potential franchise quarterback expected in the draft, the Raiders offense could be setting itself up for a serious Super Bowl run.