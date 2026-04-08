Kirk Cousins Reveals Exactly How Involved Tom Brady Is, Confirms His Stance on Being Raiders’ QB1

Tom Brady has shaped every significant Las Vegas Raiders quarterback decision since buying into the franchise. He blocked the Sam Darnold signing, influenced the Pete Carroll hire, and the Geno Smith trade. Brady helped reshape the coaching staff again this offseason. So when Kirk Cousins was deciding on Las Vegas, he went directly to Brady.

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He texted first and asked Brady to call when he could. Brady FaceTimed instead. Cousins was at his son’s youth baseball practice and had to step away.

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“I got off the call, and I called my wife,” Cousins recalled on Good Morning Football. “I said, ‘That was a really life-giving call with Tom.’ He gets it. He’s been where I’ve been and then some, and I think he understands what it needs to look like, what it will look like. And I felt really like a shot in the arm after talking to him. And I felt like that was a big nudge for me to come to Vegas.”

What Cousins said next reframed what Brady’s role actually looks like day to day.

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“I don’t know that he’s going to be around all the time, but he’s always a phone call, text away,” Cousins said. “And I think, to have a guy who’s won seven Super Bowls, a phone call or a text away, who’s embedded in your organization, it’s gotta be a positive.”

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He doesn’t know about the daily involvement. Brady isn’t coaching, isn’t the GM, and hasn’t made any commitment to a daily presence. But he doesn’t need to be there every day. When Matthew Stafford became a free agent briefly in early 2025, Brady reportedly tried to recruit him when the two met at a ski resort in Montana. Brady even followed it up by making calls to Stafford’s camp. Stafford ultimately stayed with the Los Angeles Rams, inking a two-year, $84 million extension, and went on to become the MVP.

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With Cousins, Brady made the call, and then showed up unannounced on the first OTA day, stopped by the quarterback room, and caught up in the cafeteria. The effort level shifts from prospect to prospect, but the involvement doesn’t. And it’s something even a player’s agent had noted to ESPN.

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“Tom definitely influences everything that goes on there,” the agent said. “The coaching hire, the Geno Smith trade, Matthew Stafford recruitment, he was involved with all that.”

The question of Tom Brady’s footprint in the franchise is settled. As for Kirk Cousins, he’s signed a five-year, $172 million deal, but that’s just on paper. In practice, the Raiders are paying $11.3 million, and the Falcons are covering $8.7 million from his old contract. Add a base salary of $1.3 million, and Cousins stands to make $20 million in 2026. Beyond that, the Raiders hold $80 million of his contract in a future salary that might never materialize. In essence, it’s a one-year prove-it deal dressed in big-number language.

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Cousins has 167 career starts across 14 seasons and three franchises. He’s seen enough front offices to know when the plan is real and when it isn’t. He took the deal because Brady, in one video call, convinced him it’s real. But he’s also not pretending that this plan doesn’t include another quarterback.

Who takes control, Cousins or Mendoza?

Ask Kirk Cousins that question, and he’ll give you a measured answer- one that he learned from his Atlanta stint.

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“I don’t want to start unless I’m the best option. I told Klint [Kubiak] that the best players should play,” Cousins said on GMFB. “But certainly as long as that’s the case, I have no qualms with however it plays out. But I do think Fernando [Mendoza] is going to be a great addition to our team. I think he’s going to have a great future in the league. I have no problem being a voice in the room to kind of help him to the degree that I can.”

On the surface, that’s veteran QB speech. At 37, Cousins’ options at football are limited. At the same time, he knows the QB1 job is his to lose because Mendoza needs to get up to NFL speed. But he’s seen this exact script before when the Atlanta Falcons chose to bench him midseason for Michael Penix Jr in 2024, and sidelined him outright last season. This time, at least, he knows how it ends.

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Meanwhile, Mendoza already had his top-30 visit on April 7, the same day Vegas opened its voluntary workouts. Cousins revealed that he wants to learn from Mendoza’s throwing technique.

“And he was here yesterday on his draft day visit,” Cousins said. “We were able to watch film together. I think he’ll be a great addition to the room. And I was even telling him how much success he had throwing back shoulders at IU that I’d like to learn a little bit from him on how to throw a good back shoulder.”

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While this dynamic evolves in the locker room after the draft, Mendoza isn’t waiting around off the field. On April 6, U.S. Bank named him the face of its ‘Financial Edge’ program for NFL stars. Apart from managing and expanding his endorsements, Mendoza is also learning the Raiders’ playbook. Based on predictions, he knows he’s going to the Raiders, and that is why he’s using this time to his advantage. Additionally, he has also refrained from going to the Draft in Pittsburgh for that same reason.

Tom Brady went to Montana for Stafford and got turned down. He made one FaceTime call, and Kirk Cousins signed. Now Cousins is in the building watching film with the star who will eventually take his job, telling him the best player should start. That’s the room Brady has put together, whether he’s in it every week or not.