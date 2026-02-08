Klint Kubiak Doubles Mike Macdonald’s Headaches as Raiders HC Makes Quiet Coaching Moves

Seattle Seahawks’ offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak is poised to finalize a contract with the Las Vegas Raiders once the Super Bowl LX game against the Patriots wraps up. To make matters worse for Mike Macdonald, the Seahawks may have to find a replacement not only for Kubiak but also for another key staff member as well.

According to Jeremy Fowler, quarterbacks coach Andrew Janocko is gaining traction to join the Raiders as their next offensive coordinator under Kubiak. As a result, Macdonald suddenly faces the possibility of losing both his offensive coordinator and quarterback coach.

Janocko and Kubiak have been closely tied for years, moving together through stops in Minnesota, New Orleans, and now Seattle. Along the way, Janocko endured instability, first when the Bears overhauled their offense in 2023, and later when the Saints did the same after last season. And now Janocko might again join Kubiak and work under him.

A few days ago, Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal had already named Janocko as an obvious candidate for Klint Kubiak’s OC on the Raiders Staff.

“This feels like an obvious choice,” Hill stated. “Janocko came over from the New Orleans Saints with Kubiak to serve as Seattle’s quarterbacks coach and did a fine job with Sam Darnold this season.”

For the record, the Seahawks went from 21st in scoring (20 points per game) and 28th in rushing (95.7 yards per game) to eighth (25.5) and 10th (123.3), respectively, under Kubiak.

The familiarity between Janocko and Kubiak could provide much-needed stability for an offense like the Raiders, looking to find its rhythm.

During Janocko’s two seasons in Chicago, he saw the highs and lows firsthand and admitted he learned ‘a lot through the good and bad’ of that experience. As much as he embraced that, he’s now soaking in the success of the Seahawks.

“I made a promise to myself and my wife that we’re really just going to enjoy this week,” Janocko said. “The last couple of years have been trying at times, so getting to be part of this success, we really want to enjoy that. Whatever happens after that, that’s fine.”

For now, the Raiders remain in a holding spot; they cannot make anything official until the Super Bowl ends. But behind the scenes, they are doing it all.

The Raiders are making changes for Klint Kubiak

The Raiders are coming off a rough 4-13 year, and many felt poor coaching decisions played a major role. As a result, the franchise moved on from its head coach, Pete Carroll, and cut ties with multiple coordinators. Now, even before Klint Kubiak officially arrives, the Raiders appear to be reshaping the staff behind the scenes.

According to Sports Illustrated, several coaches vanished from the Raiders’ team website without explanation. That list included Greg Olson, Nate Carroll, Chris Beatty, Brennan Carroll, Andy Dickerson, Kyle Fuller, Joe Philbin, John Glenn, Marcus Robertson, Tyrone McKenzie, Beyah Rasool, Derius Swinton, and Kade Rannings.

While no announcement followed, the silence spoke loudly enough.

Soon after Carroll’s dismissal, Raiders general manager John Spytek offered insight into how he wants this next phase to unfold. Rather than locking in assistants too early, he made it clear that the next head coach should shape his own staff. So, these quiet removals feel less random and more like preparation.

“I want to turn that over to the coach. Spytek said. “I mean, we’re going to have a lot of great conversations about who, why, and where. There are going to be a lot of great football conversations. But my belief has always been that you give a lot of the responsibility to the head coach to hire the staff that he wants to hire. It’s who reports to him and who he works with every day.”

So, even without a formal introduction, the rebuild under Kubiak already seems to be underway.