Klint Kubiak Makes $35M Decision for Fernando Mendoza as Raiders Usher In New Era

Essentials Inside The Story The Las Vegas Raiders make a bold move to strengthen their roster

They are clearly preparing for a potential franchise quarterback, as the team eyes Heisman winner Fernando Mendoza

Las Vegas made other moves as well

The Las Vegas Raiders have put their faith in Klint Kubiak to transform the franchise into a Super Bowl contender. They have already started targeting Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza to lead the franchise. However, for their future QB to be successful, they have added another missing piece to their offense. As per the latest reports, the Raiders have spent a massive amount on a Minnesota Vikings wide receiver.

“Raiders have agreed to terms with WR Jalen Nailor on a three-year, $35 million deal including $23 million guaranteed, per Ken Sarnoff and Joe DiBenedetto of 1 Of 1 Agency,” reported Adam Schefter on X.

Besides quarterbacks, wide receivers have been a major issue for the Las Vegas Raiders. Last season, the Raiders ranked 26th in receiving offense (195 YPG). While Jack Bech and Dont’e Thornton are still lacking, Tre Tucker seems to be the most productive in the position. Tucker recorded 696 receiving yards in 57 receptions and five touchdowns. On the other hand, Bech and Thornton combined had fewer than 400 receiving yards.

That is where Jalen Nailor comes in. Although used as a backup to All-Pro Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison, he has shown signs of greatness in his performance. Jefferson and Addison have more receiving yards, but Nailor has more touchdowns (4) in fewer receiving yards (444). Last season marked the second consecutive year that Nailor posted 400+ scrimmage yards. Moreover, many people believe that he has untapped potential, since he was overshadowed on the Minnesota Vikings.

So, the Raiders signed him as soon as his rookie contract was up. The WR’s agents, Ken Sarnoff and Joe DiBenedetto of 1 Of 1 Agency, helped him receive a three-year contract worth $35 million. It is almost ten times more than his rookie contract of $3.84 million. Based on his contract, $23 million is guaranteed. Kubiak was pretty particular about starting an overhaul in Las Vegas. Coming in after winning Super LX, he is doing well to fulfil his plans.

With the Raiders widely expected to draft quarterback Fernando Mendoza at the No. 1 pick, the focus naturally shifted to building a more dangerous attack. A young quarterback needs weapons, more speed, more explosiveness, and most importantly, receivers who can turn routine plays into game-changing moments. And Nailor can be the one. However, he is not the only one involved in building the franchise.

The Las Vegas Raiders are on a roll with offering contracts

In 2025, the Las Vegas Raiders finished last in the AFC West with a 3-14 record. Although it was a record they didn’t want to see, it turned out to be a blessing in disguise. Thanks to the horrendous season, the Raiders received the first pick in the draft. Their obvious target is quarterback Fernando Mendoza. To build a team around him, the head coach has already signed wide receiver Jalen Nailor. Now, he is rolling out contracts to players who seem to fit his plans.

January 17, 2026, Miami Beach, Florida, U.S: Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza 15 talks with media at Media Day for the Championship Game between The Miami Hurricanes and The Indiana Hoosiers at the Miami Convention Center, Miami Beach, Florida.

Latest reports claim the Raiders have agreed to sign Pro Bowler center Tyler Linderbaum on a three-year contract worth $81 million. He is a solid center, weighing in at 305 lbs, who can help strengthen the O-Line once Mendoza arrives. Linderbaum was the nation’s top center and won the Rimington Trophy when he represented the Iowa Hawkeyes. So, signing the 25-year-old seems to be a tactical decision.

Also, the franchise has agreed to retain cornerback Eric Stokes. He signed a three-year contract, valued at $30 million. Last season, he posted 35 solo tackles and five pass deflections, which became a major reason for the franchise retaining him. The Las Vegas Raiders still have $110 million in cap space. Trading edge rusher Maxx Crosby to the Baltimore Ravens played a major part in opening up almost $30 million in salary cap space. With the franchise already heading into free agency, it remains to be seen who else they sign in the new era.