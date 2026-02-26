Klint Kubiak Provides Update on Geno Smith’s Future While Confirming Change in Maxx Crosby’s Role in Raiders’ Defense

NFL, American Football Herren, USA New York Giants at Las Vegas Raiders Dec 28, 2025 Paradise, Nevada, USA Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith 7 throws in the third quarter against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Paradise Allegiant Stadium Nevada USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKirbyxLeex 20251228_kdn_al2_296

Klint Kubiak is clearly leaning into continuity, and for a team that’s long searched for an identity, that approach could finally offer some direction. For the Las Vegas Raiders, a major reason for last season’s struggles was inconsistent quarterback play. Geno Smith, the veteran signal-caller, had a disappointing 2025 season. With the first overall pick hanging over the franchise, how does it impact his future with the team?

“(We’re) looking at all options right now,” Klint Kubiak said, per Taylor Rocha. “Watching Geno play last year, I’m obviously pretty familiar with what he had done before; putting all on the table right now, trying to see every possible avenue we can go next year at quarterback, and he’s definitely one of those options.”

After joining the Raiders via a trade from the Seattle Seahawks, Geno Smith failed to live up to expectations, leading the league with 17 interceptions. He completed 67.4 percent of his passes for 3,025 yards with 19 touchdowns, adding 31 carries for 109 yards.

But despite these disappointing numbers, Smith will be making $26.5 million next season after signing a two-year, $75 million extension worth up to $85.5 million, which includes $66.5 million guaranteed.

Now, looking at Fernando Mendoza, he’s the consensus number one pick after capping off his Heisman Trophy-winning year by leading the Indiana Hoosiers to an undefeated season and the first national championship in program history.

But despite these achievements, the 22-year-old may not start immediately, with Klint Kubiak still considering Smith at quarterback. Similarly, the Raiders’ GM John Spytek also spoke about having a veteran name start before giving a rookie signal-caller the starting role.

“If you have a young QB, I’m not necessarily in favor of running him out there right away either,” Spytek said, as per Nick Walters. “You want another quality player who can play the QB position, along with a great offensive line and running game, all the things that can limit his chances of getting killed.”

With these comments, it’s clear that the Raiders are willing to take a steady approach regarding the future of their quarterback position, alluding to Geno Smith even continuing as the QB1 until possibly Fernando Mendoza gets ready. However, the franchise has announced a major change regarding its defense.

Kubiak confirms big changes for the Raiders’ defense

After securing the Raiders’ head coaching job, Klint Kubiak announced his first significant change to the way the franchise played in the 2025 season. Kubiak told Las Vegas reporters at the NFL Combine that the team will move from a 4-3 to a 3-4 base defense under new defensive coordinator Rob Leonard.

“I do see us as a base 3-4 team, being able to play four down as well,” Kubiak said, per Taylor Rocha. “I think Robbie can be very multiple with his fronts, obviously coming from working with Mike and working in Miami with Flores. He’s got a lot of really impressive influences, but he also has his own identity as well.”

With this decision, the Raiders’ defensive star, Maxx Crosby, will undergo a positional change. Under the new 3-4 base, Crosby will transition from a defensive end to an outside linebacker. While he will still spend most of his time attacking the quarterback, he will often be a stand-up rusher in a 2-point stance.

The Raiders enter a pivotal offseason with big decisions ahead. While Fernando Mendoza represents the future, Geno Smith’s hefty contract ensures the quarterback situation remains unsettled. Combined with a defensive overhaul under Klint Kubiak, Las Vegas is betting on a steady rebuild.