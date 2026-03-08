Klint Kubiak Receives $120M Roster Boost as Maxx Crosby Trade Clears Runway for Raiders’ Franchise Reset

The Las Vegas Raiders are launching a full-scale franchise reset under new coach Klint Kubiak, taking drastic steps to ensure his first season counts after a disappointing campaign. The decision to trade star defender Maxx Crosby has opened significant financial flexibility, giving the franchise one of the largest salary cap reserves in the league.

“After trading Maxx Crosby and releasing Geno Smith, the Raiders have over $120 million in cap space to overhaul their roster around No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza,” noted the renowned journalist Evan Sidery on X.

Maxx Crosby was certainly the franchise player of the Raiders, who spent seven seasons in Sin City, although his production had a sharp contrast to his team’s performance. He was selected to the Pro Bowl for five consecutive years, but he made it to the postseason only once in 2021.

The move immediately frees up roughly $30 million in cap space, a significant sum even with the team absorbing a $5.1 million dead money hit. More importantly, it stocks the Raiders’ draft cupboard with crucial first-round picks in 2026 and 2027, plus this year’s 14th overall selection, signaling a full-scale teardown and rebuild.

While the 28-year-old is still in his prime, this move shows the Raiders are committed to a ground-up rebuild. The Crosby trade was just the first domino to fall in the Raiders’ roster reset. The team also parted ways with struggling quarterback Geno Smith, who spent only one season in Vegas. As the 35-year-old leaves, the silver and black will carry an $18.5 million burden, but will create $8 million in salary cap space.

Following both departures, the Raiders are projected to have more than $120 million in salary cap space, according to reports, potentially the highest total in the NFL this offseason. This substantial salary cap relief could allow a major franchise overhaul, bringing in notable players through the draft and free agency.

Massive cap space opens the door for key draft and free agent additions

With Geno Smith leaving after starting last season, the Raiders are in dire need of a reliable signal caller who could potentially have a long-term future in Vegas. The likely answer could be Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza of the Indiana Hoosiers, who has been widely projected as a potential No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming draft.

With Mendoza at quarterback, acquiring a reliable receiver would be necessary, and the recently acquired 14th overall pick might be the answer to that need. Klint Kubiak could also look to add a receiver with the additional first-round pick. Prospects such as Arizona State’s Jordyn Tyson or Mendoza’s Indiana teammate Omar Cooper could be among the options depending on how the draft unfolds.

The Raiders can now aggressively pursue talent on both offense and defense by adding experienced players. Veteran edge rushers such as Trey Hendrickson could emerge as potential fits if available, while the team may also look to add help at wide receiver, offensive line, and cornerback.