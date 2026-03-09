Klint Kubiak Reportedly Eyes Major Move for Fernando Mendoza After Potential Raiders QB Target’s Biggest Flaw Comes to Light

Essentials Inside The Story Holding the No. 1 pick, the Las Vegas Raiders appear poised to begin a new era

Klint Kubiak may already have a familiar offensive weapon in mind to boost the roster

A newly highlighted concern could complicate the Raiders' long-term plan

The Las Vegas Raiders are heading into a huge week, one that could shape the franchise for years. Holding the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, the expectation is clear. Many believe the team will select Fernando Mendoza, the talented quarterback out of the Indiana Hoosiers football. If that happens, the mission becomes simple but urgent: build the right environment around a young quarterback. Head coach Klint Kubiak, who experienced his first Super Bowl victory as an offensive coordinator with the Seattle Seahawks, needs more playmakers for the Raiders, especially at wide receiver, to truly give a rookie quarterback a fighting chance. And they are on the right track.

“I’m expecting the Raiders to make a run at Rashid Shaheed depending on how the dominoes in the receiver market fall and the price point,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote. “New coach Klint Kubiak loves him. But Vegas’ bigger need is the offensive line.”

Kubiak has had the opportunity to work with Shaheed for consecutive years. In 2024, they represented the New Orleans Saints, with Kubiak as the OC. The following year, they worked for the Seattle Seahawks. So, bringing him onto the Raiders’ roster makes sense.

The wide receiver had great stats last season, which further boosts the justification for Kubiak wanting him. He began the season as a Saints player before getting traded to the Seahawks for a fourth-and fifth-round pick during mid-season. In 2025, he had 59 receptions for 687 receiving yards and two touchdowns. He also added 339 punt kick return yards on 23 attempts and a touchdown, and 447 kick return yards on 15 attempts and a touchdown. Shaheed achieved all this in 18 games.

Moreover, the Raiders have over $120 million in cap space after trading Maxx Crosby to the Ravens. With an overhaul in mind and a good cap space, the Raiders can easily afford the 27-year-old WR, who is headed to free agency and expected to cost around $14-$18 million per year. So, it won’t be a problem for them to get him in after the market opens in a couple of days.

Rashid Shaheed’s versatility changes the conversation. He isn’t just a wide receiver; he’s also a dangerous return specialist who can flip the field in an instant. That kind of playmaking brings real value, better field position, explosive moments on special teams, and reliable hands in the passing game. All of that could make life a lot easier for a rookie quarterback like Fernando Mendoza as he adjusts to the speed and pressure of the NFL.

While there doesn’t seem to be any problem in this regard, the latest Fernando Mendoza news can cause some problems for the head coach.

Backside pressure could be a problem for Fernando Mendoza

Fernando Mendoza is expected to land in Las Vegas. The potential first pick of the 2025 draft has been making headlines for the past few months. This Heisman Award winner has been hailed as supreme in the draft talks. Winning the national championship has also increased the hype around his positive traits. However, a new report from The Athletic explored the quarterback as a whole, revealing a vital gap in his perfect resume.

“The biggest flaw in his game is a tendency to hold the ball while not sensing backside pressure,” wrote Ted Nguyen for The Athletic. “There were times he had open receivers downfield or his check-down open, and he would hesitate and take a sack. His negative play rate — something that tends to be difficult to improve on in the pros — is a red flag.”

Imago November 28, 2025: Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza 15 during pregame of NCAA, College League, USA football game action between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana. /CSM West Lafayette United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251128_zma_c04_302 Copyright: xJohnxMersitsx

Mendoza is someone who is absolutely careful in picking out his receivers and then throwing accurate passes. Often it takes him more time than he intends to, leading him to miss out on the defenders who went around him and apply backside pressure. However, he is still young. With proper exposure, training, and experience, he can learn to address the issue. But initially, it could be a problem for Kubiak, especially if Mendoza’s throws come a bit late and he succumbs to QB pressures.

Moreover, there’s also the issue of the Hoosiers having a good defense that prevented Mendoza from having to play from behind. He was barely in a comeback situation. These could change once he enters the NFL. Despite these points, Mendoza remains the best quarterback of this year’s draft.

He has proper timing and footwork, pinpoint accuracy, and is an excellent deep ball thrower. So, he is a mix of positives and negatives. It remains to be seen how Kubiak deals with him after landing his first head coaching job.