Late Raiders Player’s Father Sends Emotional Message to Maxx Crosby After DE’s Wholesome Gesture

Essentials Inside The Story Maxx Crosby actively support various community initiatives

The All-Pro edge rusher and his wife Rachel also launched the Maxx Crosby Foundation

The late NFL player and Crosby became close friends and teammates

The Las Vegas Raiders‘ All-Pro edge rusher, Maxx Crosby, has always been a man of faith and often credits God for all the good things that have happened to him. His faith has also pushed him to give back to the community and made him one of the most active community-driven players from Las Vegas. Along with his wife, Rachel, Crosby has also established a foundation, the Maxx Crosby Foundation, and partners with other community-driven initiatives, such as donating to local youth non-profits, seasonal giveaways, human trafficking awareness, and much more.

“Today, our family wants to express our deepest gratitude to @maxxcrosby for Maxx’s incredibly generous gift to the Josh Mauro Foundation and for his wholehearted commitment to be part of upcoming Josh Mauro Youth Football Camps alongside some of Josh’s former Stanford and NFL teammates — and, of course, Josh’s brothers,” posted late NFL player Josh Mauro’s father, Greg Mauro, on Instagram.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Greg Mauro (@bigpops1159) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

The IG post shared included a picture of both Crosby and Mauro in their silver and black jerseys, probably taken during one of their training sessions. The caption of the post highlighted Maxx’s contribution to the Josh Mauro Foundation and their upcoming youth football camp. Maxx Crosby will be a part of these camps organised in Dallas and Phoenix. The camps are specifically designed to “mentor, encourage, and inspire the next generation through Josh’s example of faith, perseverance, leadership, character, discipline, and opportunity. ”

The training camps will come at no participation cost, and will not just be limited to developing football skills. The purpose of these camps is to build future leaders and will also aim to build character, leadership, discipline, faith, teamwork, and perseverance, both on and off the field.

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The Josh Mauro Foundation was set up to honor the life of the former NFL defensive lineman who passed away on April 23, 2026, from a drug overdose. Mauro went undrafted at the 2014 NFL draft and had stints with the Arizona Cardinals and New York Giants before joining the Oakland Raiders in 2019. The same year, the franchise drafted Crosby.

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The two hit it off almost instantly and remained close friends until Mauro’s passing. Crosby even credited the offensive lineman as a mentor to him during his rookie year. So, when the opportunity to help his mentor’s foundation arrived, the five-time Pro Bowler did not let it go to waste.

Crosby also commented on the post with a thank you and black heart emoji, “🙏🏼🖤” showing his respect for Mauro. Previously, he also dedicated a video tribute to the former NFL player. However, it wasn’t just him; the Raiders organization also honored the player in an iconic manner.

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The Las Vegas Raiders honor Josh Mauro

Upon hearing the news of Josh Mauro’s passing away, the Las Vegas Raiders released an official statement sending condolences to his family and friends. He was a part of the franchise for only one season, playing 13 games with seven starts. The franchise also raised its flag at half-mast in his memory, mourning the loss and showing him respect.

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“We also want to sincerely thank the @raiders organization for honoring Josh — from flying the Raiders flag at half-mast in his memory, to making a generous gift to the foundation, and now sending that flag to our family as a treasured memorial. Your kindness, compassion, and support have meant more to us than words can express,” wrote Greg Mauro, in the same IG post as the Raiders sent the memorial flag to the late O-lineman’s family.

Former NFL player Larry Fitzgerald Jr. also shared an emotional message upon hearing the news. He shared the pitch when they both played for the Cardinals. Greg also shared Fitzgerald’s post and thanked him. It is truly heartbreaking to see Mauro pass away at just 35. But his family may find some comfort in knowing that he had made some great friends during his time in the NFL.