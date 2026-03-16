Raiders Lead Tributes as NFL World Mourns Loss of Longtime Bay Area Reporter at 87

Essentials Inside The Story The sports world is mourning the loss of a legendary journalist

For more than 40 years, this man chronicled the journey of the Las Vegas Raiders

Tributes pour in from colleagues and fans

The NFL community just lost one of its legendary voices, who left an indelible mark on sports journalism. Longtime reporter and columnist Dave Newhouse passed away on Thursday at age 87 due to heart failure. His passing drew sincere tributes from across the league, with the Las Vegas Raiders leading those messages and prayers. After all, Newhouse dedicated his entire career to documenting the team’s history and iconic moments, leaving behind a profound legacy.

“The Raiders Family mourns the loss of Dave Newhouse, a longtime Bay Area sports reporter and columnist who covered the Raiders for over four decades,” the Raiders wrote on X. “Newhouse wrote for the Oakland Tribune for 47 years and authored many books, including several on Raiders Legends, during his time as a reporter and throughout his retirement. The thoughts of the Raider Nation are with Dave’s family at this time.”

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The passing of Dave Newhouse leaves a void in the world of sports journalism, as he spent decades telling the stories that shaped Bay Area sports. After graduating from San Jose State, he carved out an impressive career while working at the Oakland Tribune from 1964 until his retirement in 2011. But even after stepping away from regular reporting, he remained active like a true wordsmith and penned multiple books.

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In total, he authored nineteen books during and after his newspaper career. One of his prominent projects came in 2023 when he collaborated with Andy Dolich to co-write Oakland: Winning, Wanderlust, and a Sports Town’s Fight for Survival. The book explored how Oakland’s once-flourishing sports culture took a hit after major sports franchises left the city.

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By the time it hit the market, the Raiders had already moved to Vegas. However, the sorrowful state of affairs wasn’t limited to just the NFL, as the Golden State Warriors had also moved to San Francisco. Meanwhile, the Oakland Athletics had played their last season at the Oakland Coliseum.

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“Oakland is the most victimized sports city in the country,” Newhouse wrote in 2023, via the Chronicle.

Throughout his career, Newhouse upheld high journalistic standards. He always focused on telling impactful sports stories rather than tearing athletes down. A native of the Bay Area, Dave also documented the journey of the San Francisco 49ers in his book, Founding 49ers. It detailed the team’s early years from its origin in 1946 to the launch of its dynasty in the 1980s.

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Some of his many stories that preserved the Bay Area’s history covered athletes. These included Olympic sprinter Eddie Hart and legendary Saint Mary’s College of California football coach Slip Madigan. He focused on giving voice to people who often went unnoticed, cementing his reputation as the region’s most important sports historian. After news of his demise came to light, many of his admirers and colleagues offered their heartfelt prayers.

Ex-colleagues and netizens celebrate Dave’s life and extensive career

Dave’s passing prompted deep messages from people who knew him both professionally and personally. Chronicle columnist Scott Ostler described him as a “helpful colleague” who often encouraged his peers and shared genuine ideas. According to Ostler, Newhouse acted like an intelligent leader who never gave up on his fun side.

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Meanwhile, former Mercury News columnist Mark Purdy called him “the best” among his peers, including himself. The two were rivals at the time. Still, he believes Newhouse mastered the art of guiding readers when the internet hadn’t existed.

“It’s not as much this way now, but we’re supposed to be the tour guides for our readers of ‘Hey, here’s what’s going on. Here’s what’s interesting. And you should be interested in it,’” Purdy said. “Dave was a great guide.”

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Meanwhile, the wave of sadness has also engulfed Raider Nation after the team’s brief but important message. Many users shared their thoughts on the X post.

“Our family is grateful to the Raiders organization and Raider Nation for the support,” one wrote. “Dave Newhouse’s passion was chronicling the legacy and greatness of the Raiders and Oakland—from Mr. Davis to generations of Raider greats. Thank you for celebrating his life and work.”

Another chimed, “47 years at the Oakland Tribune covering the Raiders. That is not a career, that is a life’s work. Rest easy Dave Newhouse 🙏.”

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Both these comments celebrated the extensive work Dave had carried out throughout his journalistic career.

“An absolute staple of the Bay Area sports scene for decades,” the third user wrote. “He gave the fanbase incredible coverage and perfectly captured the essence of so many locker room legends over the years. Rest in peace to a true journalism great.”

Moreover, another user called him a “legend,” saying his approach to storytelling will resonate with readers for years to come. These comments lauded Dave for having a nose for the news, as he managed to bring out some of the most impactful stories over the years. Also, some admirers joined the tributes, using broken-heart emojis, prayer emojis, and GIFs of the Raiders flag waving to show their respect.

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Clearly, Dave Newhouse’s legacy as a storyteller and historian of Bay Area sports will continue to live on through the history he secured.