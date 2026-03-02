Raiders Leave Massive Hole in Klint Kubiak’s Coaching Staff Amid Links to Fernando Mendoza

NFL, American Football Herren, USA New Orleans Saints-Rookie Minicamp May 11, 2024 New Orleans, LA, USA New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak looks on during the rookie minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center. New Orleans Ochsner Sports Performance Center LA USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xStephenxLewx 20240511_tcs_la1_353

Essentials Inside The Story The Raiders finalized their coaching staff

The team's one glaring omission has sparked speculation about their true draft intentions

The franchise quarterback decision may already be made

While Klint Kubiak’s new offensive staff for the Las Vegas Raiders is nearly complete, a puzzling omission at a critical position has raised questions about the team’s strategy for its most important draft pick in years. The team did not name a quarterbacks coach in their official release.

“The #Raiders announced their 2026 coaching staff,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported. “Of note, no designated QB coach. But Klint Kubiak, Mike McCoy and Andrew Janocko have all been QB coaches so Fernando Mendoza will have experience and in his ear. Ya know, if he’s the guy at No. 1. 🧐🤨”

The Raiders hold the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, and many expect them to select Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza. That move would finally address the franchise quarterback issue. Because of that expectation, building the right support system becomes critical. Yet without a listed QB coach, the team either plans to add one soon or assign those duties internally.

As Garafolo hinted, Kubiak has the background to handle that responsibility himself. He arrives in Sin City fresh off coordinating a dominant Seattle Seahawks offense that secured a 29-13 win in Super Bowl LX. More importantly, he worked as a quarterbacks coach for the Minnesota Vikings in 2019 and 2020 after joining Mike Zimmer’s staff.

In 2019, Kubiak helped Kirk Cousins post a career-best 107.4 passer rating while throwing 26 touchdowns against just six interceptions. The Vikings even earned a Wild Card win over the New Orleans Saints. Then, the following season, Cousins threw 35 touchdown passes and topped 4,200 yards, ranking among the league’s best.

In addition, Mike McCoy and Rick Dennison are there to help Kubiak. McCoy, now the assistant head coach, previously served as the Jacksonville Jaguars’ quarterbacks coach from 2022 to 2024 and brings more than two decades of experience. Dennison, the offensive line coach, also spent time coaching quarterbacks with the Baltimore Ravens in 2014.

So while the Raiders have left a visible hole on paper, they may already have the answers in-house. If Mendoza becomes the face of the franchise, Kubiak and his seasoned staff will carry the responsibility of shaping his future.

Klint Kubiak almost confirmed Fernando Mendoza as his future QB

Klint Kubiak has not hidden how he feels about Fernando Mendoza, and his words have only strengthened the belief that the Heisman winner is central to the Silver and Black rebuild.

“He won a national championship, and that’s what you want. You want a winner,” Kubiak told reporters when discussing the quarterback’s resume.

In 2025, Mendoza threw for 3,535 yards and 41 touchdowns while limiting mistakes to just six interceptions, which helped him capture both the Heisman and a national title. In addition, evaluators praise his sharp timing, accuracy, and calm decisions, along with enough mobility to stress defenses.

And amid these links, the Raiders have clearly described the traits they want in a quarterback, and those traits mirror Mendoza’s game. The young QB already has a formal meeting with the team.

“It was a fantastic interview,” Mendoza said at the podium. “I thought it was a great meeting, I know they have the prospective No. 1 pick, but anything can happen in the draft, I’m just excited for the opportunity, and whatever team drafts me I’m going to give them everything I’ve got.”

He also made it clear that learning from Tom Brady would mean a lot.

“Who hasn’t admired Tom Brady, guys?” Mendoza said about Brady, who is a minority owner of the Raiders. “Look forward to meeting him in person, hopefully, one day, and learning from him.”

Now Raider Nation waits to see if that moment happens at Allegiant Stadium.