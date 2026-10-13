Love Floods In From Maxx Crosby and More as Ex-Raiders Star Shares Major Personal News

Sometimes the biggest wins happen far from the field. This week, a former Las Vegas Raiders star shared life-changing personal news, and the response has been overwhelming. Among the first to reach out was Maxx Crosby, whose heartfelt reaction was just one of many as teammates, fans, and friends flooded the comments with love and congratulations.

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Former Raiders linebacker Will Compton and his wife, Charo Bishop, recently announced their third pregnancy in a joint Instagram post.

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“Our miracle + our rainbow, all in one… baby BOY Compton making his appearance next spring 🩵 We are so indescribably grateful and joyful for such a precious gift 🕊️ also: a party of 5?!” the couple captioned the post.

The relationship between the two began a decade ago when Will Compton was a rising young linebacker for the Washington Redskins (now Commanders), and Charo Bishop was the captain of the squad’s cheerleading team.

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In January 2021, Compton proposed to Bishop after roughly four years of dating, and later tied the knot in an outdoor ceremony at the Rainbow Ranch Lodge in Big Sky, Montana, in June, 2021.

In April 2022, the newlyweds became parents with the birth of their first daughter, Cerulean Belle (Rue). Then, two years later, their second daughter, Scottie Jolie, joined and made them a family of four.

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However, amid that, the couple also shared going through a tough journey of miscarriages and In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) procedures.

“October is pregnancy + infant loss awareness month, and it was just over one year ago that I suffered a miscarriage of a spontaneously conceived wonderful, happy surprise. The emotions that accompanied were stark—mostly every variation of deep, dark sadness,” the Comptons further added in their Instagram post. “After our loss, we eventually chose to undergo another IVF cycle, which resulted in this pregnancy. Our rainbow and our miracle.

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“The journey is never linear, and I feel profoundly for all versions of this story; especially the ones in the messy middle, without a ‘happy ending’ yet. Though it may often feel like it, you are never alone.”

While they have not publicly announced a specific day or month, a typical spring due date means the couple will likely welcome their baby boy between March and May of 2027.

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Amid that, several onlookers and former teammates of Will Compton took part in the grand celebration to extend their best wishes to the couple. Among the many, Raiders star DE Maxx Crosby shared his reaction.

“🖤🖤🖤,” Crosby wrote in Instagram comments.

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Compton, co-host of Bussin’ With The Boys podcast, also received congratulations from the Raiders organization.

“Congratulations 🎊,” the team, through their official Instagram handle, wrote in the comments.

One fan joked about the prospect of a future NFL star joining the league.

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“INCREDIBLE NEWS!!!! #51 ARRIVING SOON,” the netizen wrote.

Overall, everyone was ecstatic with the news and was seemingly happy for Will Compton, who represented the Redskins (2013-2017), Titans (2018, 2020), and the Raiders (2019, 2021) in his nine-season NFL career.