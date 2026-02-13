Major Discord Between Maxx Crosby & Raiders Revealed After Klint Kubiak Sends Message on DE’s Future

As the offseason begins, star defensive end Maxx Crosby has emerged as one of the top players potentially available, following five losing seasons during his seven-year tenure with the Las Vegas Raiders. Although the franchise has brought in a new head coach in former Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator, Klint Kubiak, a recent report by NFL insider Tom Pelissero has revealed a major strife between the Raiders and Crosby.

Pelissero highlighted various issues that have led to this fractured relationship between the two parties, with the biggest one being the franchise’s decision to shut him down for the last two games of the season.

“He was upset when they shut him down. I mean, you’ve got to remember Max was playing through that injury,” the NFL insider shared during his appearance on the Rich Eisen Show. “That’s going to strike a competitor a certain type of way, right, you know, they could have shut him down in November. They shut him down with two games to go, and everybody can read into that what they will about a team that may have wanted to preserve the number one pick.”

The Raiders placed Maxx Crosby on injured reserve with two games remaining due to a knee injury he initially sustained in the October 19 matchup against the Chiefs. Despite playing through the injury for much of the season, the star defensive end was unhappy with the late decision to shut him down. Crosby has also grown frustrated with the team’s ongoing struggles and organizational instability throughout his seven years with the franchise.

“They have had endless change scheme changes, coaching changes, front office changes, and he was upset absolutely,” Tom Pelissero added. “It was the perpetual losing. It’s. I mean, think about the number of coaches that they’ve had there. From Gruden to Rich Bisaccia to Josh McDaniels, Antonio Piers to Pete Carol to now click Kubiak, you’ve had several different front office changes.”

As highlighted by Pelissero, Maxx Crosby, despite putting up incredible numbers, has failed to win games in the silver and black. Throughout his Raiders career, the franchise has a 42-68 record while reaching the postseason only once. These disappointing results, combined with the revolving door of coaches and front office staff may suggest Crosby’s time in Sin City could soon end.

However, despite these mounting concerns, the new franchise head coach, Klint Kubiak, has expressed interest in working with Maxx Crosby as he starts his job with the Raiders.

Kubiak believes Maxx Crosby is a great asset to the Raiders

As trade speculation continues to grow around Maxx Crosby, new Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak reconfirmed that he wants the All-Pro defensive end to stay with the organization moving forward.

“We want him to be a part of our success going forward. There’s no doubt about that,” Kubiak said during his introductory news conference. “He’s one of the best players in the NFL, so that’s a no-brainer to get to work with Maxx and see him continue to have success with his organization.”

Furthermore, Kubiak also revealed he had a conversation with Crosby ahead of addressing the media and was “fired up” about seeing him rehabbing from knee surgery, which he had last month.

“I got a cup of coffee with Maxx this morning. Love talking with him. And look forward to continuing those conversations,” Kubiak said.

With these comments, it’s clear that Klint Kubiak wants to hold on to Maxx Crosby, who recorded 45 solo tackles, 28 assists, 10.0 sacks, and one interception in 15 games in 2025.