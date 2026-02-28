Raiders Make Fernando Mendoza-Related Coaching Decision Ahead of Highly Anticipated First Overall Selection

NCAA, College League, USA Football: Heisman Trophy Presentation Dec 13, 2025 New York, NY, USA Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza poses for photos with the Heisman trophy during a press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz at the New York Marriott Marquis after winning the award. New York Jazz at Lincoln CenterÕs Appel Room NY USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xBradxPennerx 20251213_bjp_ae5_038

Essentials Inside The Story The Raiders reunite with their former assistant wide receivers coach.

The former Titans' OC resume boats of assisting quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Fernando Mendoza expresses desire to learn from the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

Fernando Mendoza is quickly becoming one of the most talked-about names around the league. With many expecting him to go No. 1 overall to the Las Vegas Raiders, every move the team makes feels like the stage is being set for him. And now the Raiders just made another interesting addition to their staff.

“The #Raiders have named former #Titans OC Nick Holz as their offensive passing game coordinator,” according to Ian Rapoport’s X post.

The Raiders have hired former Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Nick Holz as their new offensive passing game coordinator. Holz joins the staff under head coach Klint Kubiak and offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko, bringing plenty of experience with him.

While with the Titans, Holz worked with No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward, who started all 17 games last season and threw 15 touchdown passes.

In his first year with the Titans, Holz helped lead an offense that included running back Tony Pollard and wide receiver Calvin Ridley. Both of those players went over 1,000 yards in their respective categories.

But here’s what makes this hire even more intriguing, as it’s not the first time Holz has been to Vegas. He actually spent 10 seasons with the Raiders organization from 2012 to 2021, serving in several roles, including offensive assistant, quality control coach, and assistant receivers coach.

Between his time in Las Vegas and Tennessee, Holz also worked with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2023.

He was part of a coaching staff that assisted quarterback Trevor Lawrence in a passing game that ranked ninth in the NFL with 242.7 yards per game, as well as an offense that ranked 13th in scoring.

With a resume like that and a list of players who have succeeded under his coaching tree, it’s easy to see that there is a lot to be excited about. And if Mendoza makes it to the Raiders, coaching under Holz could prove beneficial for him.

Meanwhile, the highly anticipated draft prospect hopes to learn from a veteran who has never played for the Raiders, but that’s not hard to believe at all.

Fernando Mendoza hopes for Tom Brady’s mentorship

A consensus No. 1 choice, Fernando Mendoza shared his idea of what his future could look like. After meeting with the Raiders, who are widely speculated to select him with their first pick, Mendoza opened up about the possibility of learning from seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady, and he didn’t hold back his admiration.

“I mean, who hasn’t admired Tom Brady?” Mendoza said at the 2026 NFL Combine. “That opportunity would be fantastic. Tom Brady, I believe, was the greatest quarterback of all time by a wide margin, and to be able to have the opportunity to be mentored by him would mean so much. I’m all about learning. From day one, I’ve got to absorb as much as I can. To potentially have a mentor like that would be really meaningful.”

Mendoza comes off a successful 2025 season at Indiana, during which he recorded 3,535 yards. He also scored 41 touchdowns with only six interceptions, resulting in a 90.3 QBR. He won the 2025 Heisman Trophy and was named the Offensive MVP of the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. Mendoza played at Cal before transferring to Indiana.

Despite the hype surrounding Mendoza’s potential signing with the Raiders, Mendoza himself remains grounded.

“Well, the pick has not been selected yet,” he said. “Whatever team drafts me, I’m extremely grateful. Whether it’s the No. 1 pick or the last pick in the draft, I’d be blessed and honored to be drafted by any team and give them my all.”

For now, it’s all talk, but the excitement surrounding him is very real. Wherever he goes, Mendoza seems ready for that moment.