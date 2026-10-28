“Makes Me Want To Throw Up”: Maxx Crosby Doesn’t Hold Back on Raiders’ 4-Game Losing Streak Amid Kirk Cousins Benching Buzz

Maxx Crosby has been the Raiders’ constant for years, but four straight losses have pushed him to his limit. With Kirk Cousins’ spot as starter now in question, the Raiders’ star pass rusher made it clear how the skid feels to him. Crosby didn’t soften his view, saying the losing streak leaves him feeling physically sick.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Not really much to say on the game, I’ll be completely honest,” Crosby said on The Rush Podcast and Brogan Roback. “Just to give a little brief recap, we just started slow on both sides of the ball. First drive, we got a three-and-out, and then after that, couldn’t stop the run. And that’s on everybody. We didn’t play the game we wanted to play, you know what I mean?…”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Trust me, it f—ng makes me want to throw up. Playing my a– off. I know the guys are playing their a– off. It’s just not good enough right now. And four losses in a row, it’s fuc–g tough, bro. And we got to respond. So that’s all I’m gonna say on the game. I’m gonna keep it very short and sweet. It s–ks. But I’ll say this: we’re gonna get better, and I know we’re going to respond. We love all the hate. We love all the, everything people can say, whatever they want. That’s part of it. So we’re going to respond. We got to go win in New York. It’s simple as that.”

It’s easy to see why. Las Vegas opened the season 3-0 and looked like a team on the rise. Now they sit at 3-4, below .500 for the first time this year, and the early optimism feels like a long time ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

Losing streaks tend to bring quarterback questions, and this one was no different. Fernando Mendoza, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, took snaps in Week 5 against the Patriots, going six of eight for 48 yards, so people started wondering if Kubiak might finally turn to him.

Kubiak didn’t exactly shut that down. After the loss, he made it clear that nothing was off the table.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think we have to go watch the film, and at this point, I think we’re thinking about everything,” Kubiak said. “How to fix our problems, how to fix our issues in the red zone, in the third quarter, and personnel, scheme. We’ve got to talk about all of it.”

That doesn’t mean Kirk Cousins is on his way out, though. For now, Kubiak still seems to see him as the guy.

ADVERTISEMENT

“[Cousins is] playing at a very high level, and he’s got to continue to do that for us to win,” Kubiak told reporters, via ESPN. “We got to keep helping all the surrounding areas. [I’m] excited for him to go play against the Jets.”

The numbers give Kubiak something to point to. Cousins has completed 161 of 257 passes in seven starts this season, with more than 1800 yards and 16 touchdowns, which have led the league as of Week 7.

ADVERTISEMENT

It hasn’t been a perfect year, and the results have been uneven, but it’s hard to argue he’s the only thing holding this team back.

The schedule might offer some relief. The Raiders travel to face a New York Jets team that’s in rough shape after losing to the winless Miami Dolphins in Week 7.

ADVERTISEMENT

A win in Week 8 would build some momentum for the team. Crosby, for his part, has said a win is coming next. After a month like this, the Raiders badly need him to be right.