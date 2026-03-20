Mark Davis Clarifies Position on Selling Raiders as NFL Prepares to Vote on Succession Contingency Plan

Essentials Inside The Story NFL owners are preparing to vote on a significant Raiders-related proposal.

Mark Davis continues to reshape the franchise’s long-term structure.

Another step in the team’s evolving ownership setup could be coming soon.

Mark Davis, now 71 and without a direct heir, was always going to face questions about what happens to the Raiders after him. Those questions have now taken shape in the form of a succession plan that could value the franchise near $10 billion and is set to go up for a league vote. But, only if Davis plans to sell.

The proposal would give Silver Lake co-CEO Egon Durban, already a minority stakeholder, a pathway to eventually buy Davis’ majority stake. It effectively positions Durban as a preferred successor, creating a defined route for control to change hands if Davis ever chooses to step away. But, here comes the twist:

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“Mark has no intention to sell his majority stake in the team,” a source close to Davis told ESPN. “This sets up a smooth succession plan.”

Smooth?! Well, that framing is key to understanding the move.

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Rather than signaling a sale, the proposal functions as a contingency, one that ensures the league is not left scrambling in the event Davis or his estate eventually decides to move on.

“Although sources close to Davis say he has no intention of selling his majority stake, the vote would mean that if and when Davis, or his heirs, did decide to sell, Durban, a limited partner, would have the option to buy the club,” the ESPN report said. “Owners would then have to approve Durban as the new controlling owner, per league rules.”

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Egon Durban has been with the Raiders since 2024, when he became a minority owner after buying 7.5% of the team. At the same time, Michael Meldman, the founder of Discovery Land Co., purchased the other 7.5%. The two are now also part of a new agreement that would see them acquire an additional roughly 7% stake, a deal already cleared by the league’s finance committee.

Soon after that, Mark Davis also brought in more minority owners. He brought in Tom Brady with a 5% share, alongside Tom Wagner (5%) and franchise legend Richard Seymour (0.5%).

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NFL owners will vote on Davis selling about 7% more of the Raiders to Egon Durban and Michael Meldman. The league’s finance committee has already given the green light to the agreement, as reported by ESPN. This vote will take place at the annual meeting in Phoenix starting March 29. If it goes through, the deal would imply a valuation of the Raiders at nearly $10 billion, based on the minority stake sale. Notably, no fixed valuation has been set for Davis’ controlling interest itself, reinforcing that a full transfer is not currently on the table.

That implied figure reflects how Davis has leaned heavily into the business side since taking over, including the move to Las Vegas and the expansion of the ownership group.

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That shift toward outside investment is relatively recent. For more than a decade after taking over in 2011, Davis largely held onto his stake, operating as the controlling owner even without holding a majority percentage. It was only in 2024 that he began selling significant minority shares, bringing in a new wave of high-profile investors while still retaining full control under NFL ownership rules.

Mark Davis took a different path than his Hall of Fame father, Al Davis

The Raiders franchise is synonymous with the Davis family, who have shaped it for over 50 years. Al Davis, Mark Davis’ father, built his legacy early after joining as head coach and general manager in 1963 before becoming the principal owner in 1972. His presence quickly grew beyond just football and turned him into one of the most recognized figures in all of sports.

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He guided the silver and black to three Super Bowl titles and an AFL Championship, earning NFL Executive of the Year honors twice in the process.

His commitment to inclusion, creating opportunities for underrepresented groups, was a defining part of his legacy long before his 1992 Hall of Fame induction.

However, since taking over in 2011, Mark Davis has taken a very different path in Sin City. Unlike his father’s hands-on style, he has been less involved in day-to-day football decisions and leaned more into business operations. That shift has paid off financially, as the franchise value has surged, reaching around $7.7 billion by August 2025 and placing the team among the NFL’s most valuable. Even after selling off multiple minority stakes since 2024, Davis has maintained controlling authority, a structure allowed under league rules that separate equity percentage from operational control.

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His biggest decision was moving the team from Oakland to Las Vegas in 2020, where they now play at Allegiant Stadium. But while Raider Nation embraced the new home, the team’s performance hasn’t matched the excitement.

During Davis’s ongoing tenure, the team has had limited on-field success, with only a couple of winning seasons and no playoff wins. To become successful, Davis made several coaching and management changes, but nothing paid off. The team finished 4-13 in 2024 and 3-14 in 2025, highlighting recent struggles.

This season, Mark is counting on new head coach Klint Kubiak to help bring some much-needed stability and success back to the Raiders. As the franchise secures its long-term future off the field, the pressure now mounts on Kubiak to deliver glory that has eluded the Raiders under Davis’s ownership.