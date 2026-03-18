Maxx Crosby Addresses Raiders’ Aggressive Free Agency After Reaffirming Commitment to Klint Kubiak

Essentials Inside The Story Raiders have been one of the busiest teams this offseason.

Moves have been coming in rapidly across the roster.

There’s a clear push for a fresh start going into next season.

The Las Vegas Raiders’ front office has been in a frenzy since free agency opened, and no one has had a better front-row seat to the chaos than star pass-rusher Maxx Crosby. With moves happening almost nonstop, he’s had a firsthand look at just how hectic things have been for the team this offseason.

“That night, that Monday night when I got in, I worked out, and I’m chilling in the hotel. It’s kinda late, but I can’t sleep…” said Maxx Crosby on the Rush podcast via Instagram. “Raiders making moves! I couldn’t even open my phone. Everything was Raiders. I’m like, damn. This is crazy. But I’m tryna just stay focused. I’m here in Baltimore. This is it.”

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The Raiders have made multiple moves since free agency officially commenced on March 11. With Klint Kubiak as their new head coach, the franchise is ready to bring all the necessary players. Fortunately, the Raiders had a lot of open cap space, which further enabled their aggressive approach.

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The offensive line has been a major problem for them. Last season, quarterback Geno Smith was sacked 55 times, highlighting the O-line’s inability to protect the QB. Eventually, it led to mistakes, causing the Raiders to finish last in average points scored per game (14.2 PPG). Even former head coach Pete Carroll pointed it out. As a result, the Raiders signed center Tyler Linderbaum for three years, with an $81 million contract. Besides him, they also signed wide receiver Jalen Nailor to improve their wide receiver room.

To help Crosby in defense, the Raiders signed two linebackers, Quay Walker and Nakobe Dean, and defensive end Kwity Paye as well. The Silver and Black brigade has also re-signed a few players, such as cornerback Eric Stokes, defensive end Malcolm Koonce, and linebacker Segun Olubi. It is fair to say that the Raiders have been pretty busy lately. With so many signings, their making the headlines was bound to happen.

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Even Maxx Crosby would have been a part of those headlines if not for his trade to the Baltimore Ravens being canceled. However, that came as a blessing in disguise for the Raiders. The All-Pro edge rusher is believed to stay with the franchise, especially with Klint Kubiak in charge.

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Maxx Crosby reaffirms his commitment to the Raiders

The Baltimore Ravens had agreed to trade Maxx Crosby in exchange for two first-round picks. However, they backed out at the last moment because of Crosby’s failed physical test. Following the failed trade, the DE has returned to Las Vegas and resumed his practice and rehab. Following the failed trade, the DE has returned to Las Vegas and is ready to work with head coach Klint Kubiak.

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“All this shit unravels on Tuesday and then all of a sudden I’m flying back the next day…” said Maxx Crosby on the Rush podcast via Instagram. “I get back to Vegas like 12:30. I got right up at 4:55 the next morning. I got my ass in the building to work… I’m healthy, I’m fucking crushing my rehab. I’m doing what I’m doing. I wasn’t supposed to be in Baltimore, and that’s it. You know what I mean? I’m meant to be a Raider through my damn core.”

Crosby has been a man of faith, often sharing religious quotes on social media. According to him, he believes fate intervened to keep him from wearing Ravens purple. Since getting drafted in 2019, Crosby has recorded 69.5 sacks, 439 tackles, and 133 tackles for loss. He has been the best player in the Raiders’ defense in the last few years. Despite his brilliance, last season marked the fourth consecutive year that the franchise failed to qualify for the playoffs.

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Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA New Orleans Saints-Rookie Minicamp May 11, 2024 New Orleans, LA, USA New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak looks on during the rookie minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center. New Orleans Ochsner Sports Performance Center LA USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xStephenxLewx 20240511_tcs_la1_353

However, things are believed to be different this year. After winning the Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks as their offensive coordinator, Klint Kubiak joined the Raiders as their head coach. With the Pro Bowler claiming to be a Raider through his core, everyone is excited to see the two work together. Moreover, Crosby likes Kubiak, which is reassuring for the franchise as well.

“Crosby likes new coach Klint Kubiak and GM John Spytek, and loves his old position coach Rob Leonard, who’s now his defensive coordinator,” reported Albert Breer. “So it’s not as uncomfortable for him.”

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Many believed Crosby was not a part of Kubiak’s plan, and the former did not want to play under the HC. But now, everything has changed. The DE is back in Vegas and is working hard towards recovery from the knee injury. On the other hand, the head coach is also content to have a defensive leader on his roster. Now, it just remains to be seen whether the duo can guide the franchise to the Super Bowl, something they have been chasing for over four decades.