Maxx Crosby Announces Personal Milestone Hours After Ravens Back Out of Blockbuster Trade

Essentials Inside The Story Ravens call off blockbuster Maxx Crosby trade

Crosby marks a milestone with an incredible personal achievement

Darren Waller’s recovery story once inspired Crosby to pursue sobriety

Hours after a blockbuster trade to the Ravens collapsed, Maxx Crosby announced a far more important victory. He just shared the news on social media. He highlighted a decision from six years ago as the “best decision” he ever made, and continues to abide by it to date.

“3/11/20,” posted Maxx Crosby on X. “6 Years Sober. God Doesn’t Make Mistakes. 🦅💎”

Crosby suffered from a drinking problem for several years. Since his family had a history of alcohol addiction, it became a part of him. Things started to get worse during his time at East Michigan.

In spring, he was arrested for a DUI in college after he left a party. He faced a suspension during that year as a result.

Later on, he remained sober for one year straight after his coach, Chris Creighton, was stern about the consequences. If he were to test positive for alcohol or drugs, he would sit out for the rest of the season.

Crosby loved football and was not ready to stay out of the gridiron. After he joined the Raiders, he met Darren Waller, who openly spoke of his addiction and how he overcame it. It inspired the All-Pro edge rusher.

“We were always cool, but we weren’t really close before I got sober,” said Maxx Crosby. “But just seeing him, I knew I could get sober. And I never thought that would happen, to be honest. … I was just in a bad, bad space. But seeing him gave me hope.”

Crosby’s journey started in March 2020, when he first checked into a rehabilitation center for a month. The Grace Recovery Center helped him turn into a better version of himself.

Although it was unimaginably tough during the initial phases, he pulled it off. He felt tortured physically and mentally, but it got better. It was an everyday process, and he slowly started to recover.

“I was there the entire offseason, really working on myself,” Crosby said. “There were a lot of ups and downs, but I stayed the course. It was the best decision I ever made. It saved my life and it’s a miracle what the (Alcoholics Anonymous) program has done for me and my family.”

Now, the Las Vegas Raiders pass rusher can proudly say that he has been sober for six years. Not many fans expected Crosby’s next big headline to come as a Raiders player. Despite a confirmed agreement with the Baltimore Ravens, it all came undone.

Maxx Crosby’s trade to the Baltimore Ravens has failed

Maxx Crosby has been one of the most sought-after edge rushers in the league. Many teams were eyeing him to add him to their roster. The Dallas Cowboys were one such franchise who were linked to the defensive player.

However, last week, the Baltimore Ravens pulled off the biggest surprise of the offseason by announcing that they were trading Crosby from the Raiders. In exchange, they offered the Raiders two first-round picks (2026, 2027). Unfortunately, on Tuesday, the Ravens backed out.

“From @GMFB: The Maxx Crosby trade is now off and the #Raiders star is moving forward with the team,” reported NFL Insider Ian Rapoport on X.

The Ravens called off the trade because Crosby wasn’t medically cleared. Although he revealed he was expecting to be “200%” fit, he has yet to fully recover from his knee injury.

Last season, the Raiders’ star suffered a knee injury in Week 7. A direct hit to an already injured knee made him leave the field in the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs. Despite playing throughout the season, he was on IR for the last two games. Subsequently, he underwent meniscus surgery.

Despite the let-down, for the Ravens, another path just opened up. Their AFC North rival, the Cincinnati Bengals, revealed that they won’t use the franchise tag on Trey Hendrickson.

In light of this development, there is a chance that the Ravens could look to land him in Baltimore. As for Maxx Crosby, he remains in Las Vegas, for now.