Maxx Crosby Announces Return Timeline After Raiders DE Underwent Knee Surgery

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby has finally shared a clear update on his recovery timeline. The Raiders star revealed when fans can expect him back after he underwent knee surgery.

“We’re going to f–king crush this rehab better than any of the rehabs we’ve done before,” he said on The Rush With Maxx Crosby podcast. “I know I’ll be back in June, around that time, fully. So, yeah, we got a long road ahead.”

After being away from the spotlight for a few weeks, Maxx Crosby reappeared on his football podcast. He shared a detailed update on his health, confirming that he underwent knee surgery earlier this month. Turns out, the player had planned the procedure in September, but it got delayed until after the season. Crosby also revealed that the rehab officially began last week, and he already feels strong progress. He described the recovery as “incredible” so far.

The surgery was performed by Dr. Neil ElAttrache, the same doctor who previously helped Crosby through major knee and labrum procedures. For now, he’s enjoying extra time with his daughter, Ella, and thanked his partner, Rachel, for her support.

Meanwhile, the defensive end originally sustained the injury on October 19 against the Kansas City Chiefs, and he rarely practiced fully since then.

