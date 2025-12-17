Maxx Crosby Awaits Punishment as Raiders DE Ignores NFL’s Direct Order Against His Daughter

The Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby has openly admitted he ignored a direct league order and is ready to accept the consequences. And now, he may be in for NFL discipline.

“NFL was crying and forced me to take my shoes off represent my daughter out there and it says Ella on the front of them They’re freaking cold,” he said, via the Rush podcast. “So I was like, I’m wearing them. You know what I mean? Regardless of what they say, I’ll take the fine I don’t care.”

While speaking on the Rush podcast, Crosby revealed the NFL pressured him to remove his pink cleats but he remained unfazed. He admitted that the guy on the sideline did warn him again and even brought white cleats. However, Crosby didn’t change his mind.

“I said I’m finishing this dry, then I got a sag on my last play on those cleats.” he added. “So it was fire”

Now, the player awaits potential disciplinary action by the NFL.

This is a developing story…Stay tuned.