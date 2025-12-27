Maxx Crosby Becomes ‘Extremely Tradable’ as Raiders Receive Key $5M Update on Potential DE Trade

Essentials Inside The Story Maxx Crosby's trade buzz growing louder raised the question of whether his Raiders chapter is nearing its end

His contract structure is the real twist, it's built in a way that makes moving him surprisingly easy

This offseason could decide whether Crosby remains the Raiders' backbone or becomes the league's most impactful trade piece

Maxx Crosby’s authority in the Las Vegas Raiders‘ locker room is unquestioned, but it’s the authority of the numbers in his contract that now makes him one of the most talked-about trade assets in the NFL. A closer look at Crosby’s contract reveals a uniquely tradable structure that puts his future with the team in question.

The trade rumors have been growing strongly. While the team and their superstar had denied those talks, Underdog director Hayden Winks recently revealed the “extremely tradable” contract situation that opens $30 million cap space for the AFC West team for a loss of only $5 million.

Early this year, in March, they signed a three-year $106.5 million contract extension with $91.5 million guaranteed and an average salary of $35.5 million per year. Maxx Crosby’s contract is front-loaded by design, then steadily reduces the risk. In 2025, he carries a cap hit of about $38.7 million, built from a $32.5 million base salary plus roughly $5 million in prorated signing bonus.

The real inflection point comes in 2026. Crosby is due a $30 million base salary, and that entire amount is fully guaranteed. Importantly, by this stage, only about $5.1 million of signing-bonus proration remains on the Raiders’ books. If Las Vegas trades him before June 1, they absorb that $5 million in dead money and clear more than $30 million in cap space. The guarantee transfers to the new team, not the Raiders.

This financial flexibility is precisely why general managers across the league are likely circling, with several teams in prime position to make a move. From 2027 onward, the structure flips completely in favor of the team holding the contract. In 2027, Crosby is scheduled to earn $29 million. But there is no guaranteed money and signing-bonus proration left. The same applies in 2028 with a $26.5 million base salary, and again in 2029 at $27.43 million, all fully non-guaranteed.

Those final three years operate as pure team options. Keep him if he’s still elite, or walk away with zero dead cap if the timeline changes. That’s why this contract is full of options for everyone.

Three destinations for Maxx Crosby

While the Raiders haven’t expressed any interest in a trade, many teams would like to welcome the five-time Pro Bowler with open arms. These three stand apart from the others in their requirement for the pass rusher:

Carroll’s former team, the Seattle Seahawks, is leading the NFC with 12 wins. But they need more options next year. Linebacker DeMarcus Lawrence will be 34 next year, and linebacker Boye Mafe has only one sack in 15 games. So, Maxx Crosby could be the answer to their problems.

Another team could be the Washington Commanders, who are down this year with 12 losses. It’s a big drop considering they played in the NFC Championship last year. So, they have $82 million in cap space and would look for players to strengthen their roster.

The AFC East winner, the New England Patriots, has played and won 12 games this season. But if they really want to build a dynasty again, it starts with leaders in defense. Maxx Crosby could be the one. They also have around $53 million in cap space.

Ultimately, the Raiders face a difficult choice: retain the heart of their defense in Maxx Crosby, or capitalize on a cleverly structured contract to accelerate a potential rebuild. The decision they make will define the franchise’s direction for years to come.