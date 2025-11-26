Maxx Crosby Breaks Silence on Heated Exchange Between Him & Shedeur Sanders In Week 12

Week 12 was pretty eventful, but the Cleveland Browns vs. the Las Vegas Raiders produced some extra drama post-match. The Browns’ 24-10 on-road win against the Raiders was overshadowed by Maxx Crosby and Shedeur Sanders. The two were involved in a heated exchange, which sparked keen interest among NFL fans. While the situation was about to stem into speculations, Crosby appeared on The Let’s Go podcast, clearing every misunderstanding.

“Shedeur, I gotta give him, you know, credit,” said Crosby on the podcast. “He’s like a little brother to me. I was trying to rip his head off, and I did a couple of times, but I’m happy for him. I got a ton of respect.”

Maxx Crosby has known Shedeur for a long time and has a great affection for him. But inside the gridiron, it’s every team for themselves.

“Oh yeah, we talked a couple of times,” said the DE when asked whether the two still talk. “People saw like me and him pushing each other back and forth. And then they’re like, “Yeah, screw you, Crosby.” People don’t even realize we’re literally messing with each other. That’s my guy. I love him. During the whole draft process, we were on FaceTime all the time. When he was a little chubby kid, and nobody really thought he was gonna be the one, he ended up being that kid, and I’m proud of him, man.”

The Raiders’ DE confirmed that he is on good terms with the QB. He is full of praise for him.

So, what was all that after the game? Well, it was nothing more than a lighthearted, sporting exchange. Hearing it for the first time might seem different. However, it was nothing more than fun banter between the two. Crosby made it clear that, being the DE, he is supposed to tackle Shedeur. Given the way the QB was playing, it was the only way to stop him. The rookie QB may have left with some bruises, especially since he sustained a few hits during the game. While most of them came from Crosby, they still share mutual respect.

Shedeur Sanders’ form has rightfully made Maxx Crosby proud, but the season did not start on a high note for the QB.

A wobbly start could not stop Shedeur Sanders from shining

Shedeur Sanders was one of the star performers for the Browns in Week 12. He completed 11-for-20 passes for 209 yards and one TD. However, it was not like this at the beginning of the 2025 season. For most of the season, he was the second choice for Kevin Stefanski. Dillon Gabriel started for the Browns for eleven games straight. Gabriel suffered a concussion against the Ravens, leading to Shedeur making his first cameo in an official NFL game.

Unfortunately, it was not how the QB might have envisioned his debut. He completed only four of 16 passes for 47 yards. On top of that, he was sacked twice, making him one of the worst performers during the defeat against the Ravens. Fast forward to Week 12, and he started his first NFL game, producing magic.

In Week 13, the Browns go up against the 49ers at Huntington Bank Field. While Dillon Gabriel has been cleared to play, the HC has decided to bench him and start the other rookie QB. It shows how much faith he has in Shedeur. Cleveland’s playoff dreams are almost over, with the team sitting at the bottom of the AFC after being 3-8 in the league. Nonetheless, it will be an exciting game, with the Browns fans hoping for another great show from Deion Sanders’ son.