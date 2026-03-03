Maxx Crosby Celebrates Personal Milestone Away From NFL as Multiple Teams Line Up for Raiders DE

While the NFL offseason drama continues, Las Vegas Raiders star defensive end Maxx Crosby has taken a moment to celebrate a personal milestone outside of football. While Crosby continues to torment quarterbacks with his incredible talent and speed, he has emerged as one of the most outspoken players with his The Rush with Maxx Crosby podcast. With Crosby’s unfiltered takes and reactions, the show has garnered a significant audience.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Hence, after the podcast completed 100,000 subscribers, the Raiders defensive star shared an Instagram post on March 3, 2026, commemorating this achievement with the caption, “100k Subscribers! Thank you 🙏”

ADVERTISEMENT

Maxx Crosby launched his podcast in October 2023, which is hosted by the Raiders Pro Bowler alongside former Eastern Michigan teammates Brogan Roback and Darien Terrell. This audio show is presented by Full Send and distributed via the Cumulus Podcast Network. Since its inception, the podcast has recorded 101 episodes involving some of the biggest names in and around sports.

While Crosby previously started a Blue Wire video podcast in 2022, The Rush is his current primary platform. Through this podcast, Maxx Crosby offers a behind-the-scenes look at his life and the NFL as he recently opened up about being part of various trade rumors.

After Las Vegas finished the 2025 campaign with a 3-14 record, the franchise decided to shut down Crosby for the last two games, citing a meniscus injury that was prevalent throughout the season. However, with the star defensive end wanting to play despite the issue, Crosby voiced his concerns about the team, which has since prompted various rumors and speculation about his next possible team.

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Chicago Bears at Las Vegas Raiders Sep 28, 2025 Paradise, Nevada, USA Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby 98 looks on from the sideline during the first quarter against the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium. Paradise Allegiant Stadium Nevada USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKiyoshixMiox 20250928_kdn_ma1_293

With the rumor mill moving rapidly ahead of the new year, national football writer Kyle Odegard has shared a list by BetOnline about the top eight franchises that should push to bring in Maxx Crosby if the Las Vegas Raiders ultimately decide to trade him. As per the list, the Washington Commanders are leading with +300 odds, with the Tennessee Titans (+400) second, and the Super Bowl runners-up, the New England Patriots (+500), rounding out the top three.

The rest of the list includes the San Francisco 49ers (+600), the Dallas Cowboys (+700), the Los Angeles Rams (+800), the Philadelphia Eagles (+900), and the Arizona Cardinals (+1000). Whether a deal involving Crosby comes to fruition, only time will tell, but in the meantime, the star defensive end has been extremely frustrated after constantly being part of these reports.

“Just want to play football and be left the f*** alone”: Maxx Crosby on trade rumors

With no football for the next few months, fans and media enjoy speculating about what could happen during the offseason. But with the constant news coverage, players find themselves being the topic of discussions despite being away from the game. Addressing this concern on the Let’s Go podcast with Jim Gray, Crosby had a candid and unfiltered reaction.

“That’s all that matters ultimately, but I want to be in a place where mentally I’m 100 percent myself. I just want to focus on football. That’s truly what I want. People who know me know I’m about the work and the football. I just want to play football and be left the f***k alone. Period. And the people that don’t understand that don’t f***ing know me. People can say whatever they want. … But truly, I don’t give a f–k besides playing football and winning football games. I give my whole life to this sport every single day.”

Maxx Crosby’s podcast success shows his star power extends beyond football, but his real priority is clear: playing the game without the offseason drama. As trade rumors swirl, the defensive end wants to focus on football and winning, nothing more.