Maxx Crosby Complicates Raiders’ Immediate Future With Bold Claim as Pete Carroll Airs Dirty Laundry

Right now, tanking could be beneficial for the Raiders, but one star defensive end is absolutely against the idea. The Raiders suffered their 13th loss of the season against the Texans. Now with a 2-13 record, the Raiders are among the top contenders to get the top pick in the 2026 NFL draft. This possibility of receiving the number one pick will further improve if Las Vegas continues to tank over the last two games of the season.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Yeah, I don’t give a sh*t about the pick,” Crosby said, as reported by NFL reporter Ari Meirov on X. “I don’t play for that. My job is to be the best defensive end in the world.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Star defensive end Maxx Crosby doesn’t want anything to do with this approach, as he was asked about the possible first overall pick in a recent media interaction. However, this isn’t the only issue faced by the Raiders in their locker room. Head coach Pete Carroll had his own rant about a disappointing play that led to a Derek Stingley Jr. pick-six against the Texans.

“Garbage play on the turnover,” the head coach said. “They felt it coming; they rolled into it. Geno tried to throw the ball in behind the corner that was sitting out there. Just didn’t get it done & they get a freaking touchdown out of the play.”

This is a developing story and will be updated soon…