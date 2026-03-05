Maxx Crosby Drops Subtle Cowboys Hint After Raiders Star Receives Stark Jerry Jones Warning

Maxx Crosby is at the center of NFL trade talks this offseason. A playful Instagram video has fans buzzing about his next move, and many are wondering if the Las Vegas Raiders star could soon join the Dallas Cowboys. On Wednesday, Maxx Crosby posted an Instagram story singing Shaboozey’s song Beverly Hills, which further fanned the flame of his trade

“In Beverly Hills, straight covered in grease … I’m a lone-ass cowboy stuck in my jeans,” Crosby sang in the clip.

The video is now sparking talk that he might be open to joining the Dallas Cowboys. However, there are several reasons for this.

Crosby, a dominant edge rusher, has 69.5 career sacks and notched 10 sacks and 73 tackles in 15 games last season, showing he can immediately impact the Cowboys’ defensive lineup, which they have been looking to rebuild for a while now.

The Raiders are on the same track as well, and trading Crosby could help them reduce their financial load while gaining valuable draft picks. With multiple first-round selections available, the Cowboys could make an attractive offer for the star defender.

NFL experts think Maxx Crosby would help the Dallas Cowboys a lot. Reporter Albert Breer said a trade for Crosby could happen soon, maybe this week, while teams, including Dallas, Chicago, Baltimore, Buffalo, New England, Philadelphia, and the Rams, are on the watch. However, Insider Diana Russini believes that a major hurdle to that could be the Raiders’ high asking price.

“Based on several conversations with league sources, the Raiders have not moved off from their asking price of two first-round picks and a player,” Russini reported. “Several teams are interested, but decision makers are getting mixed signals from the Raiders in regards to their genuine interest in dealing their star.”

To land Crosby, Dallas may need to give up two first-round picks, similar to what they traded to get Micah Parsons in the past. Despite the high cost, many believe Crosby would immediately improve the Cowboys’ pass rush and overall defense.

On Monday, Crosby himself shared a cryptic message about his future. On X, he wrote that everyone is unique and should not waste time trying to be someone else. He encouraged people to focus on becoming the best version of themselves and remember that they are one of a kind. The post ended with an eagle emoji, adding more speculation about where he might land.

However, Crosby’s talent, stats, the Cowboys’ defensive needs, and the Raiders’ willingness to trade him make this one of the most talked-about potential moves of the offseason. But while the trade idea sounds exciting, some analysts believe there are also important risks Crosby should consider before any move to Dallas becomes real.

Maxx Crosby faces caution ahead of a potential Cowboys move

Maxx Crosby’s potential trade to the Dallas Cowboys comes with serious warnings. While the Cowboys could use his talent to improve their defense, experts and former players caution that joining Dallas may bring off-field challenges and organizational chaos for the star edge rusher.

“Imagine Max having to deal with the chaos that is the Dallas Cowboys and the zoo that is Dallas, Former Eagles star Emmanuel Acho said on the Speakeasy podcast. “The Cowboys are not football-first; they are money-first. Max Crosby is football over his health.”

Whereas Tom Pelissero, speaking on The Rich Eisen Show, said:

“Maxx is from that area, he trains in the offseason with CeeDee Lamb. The Cowboys have ammunition…two first-rounders…enough cash and cap flexibility. Jerry Jones has indicated they’re going to be aggressive.”

Acho also highlighted Dallas’ history of delaying player contracts. Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb both had extensions postponed, showing a pattern of prioritizing finances over players’ needs. Despite being one of the most valuable sports franchises, critics argue the Cowboys have not translated that into playoff success.

Dallas has also faced criticism for focusing more on business success than results on the field. According to Forbes, the Cowboys generated $629 million in operating income last season, making them the most profitable sports franchise in the world. However, that financial success has not translated into championships. The team has a 5–13 playoff record since winning the Super Bowl in 1996.

Another concern often raised about the franchise is how it handles contract extensions for star players. The Cowboys waited almost the entire 2024 offseason before finalizing a new deal for quarterback Dak Prescott, completing the agreement just hours before the first game of the season.

A similar situation happened with wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, whose extension negotiations dragged on during the offseason and included a holdout that lasted more than 30 days. Because of these situations, some analysts believe players must think carefully before choosing Dallas.

These factors are part of the reason why Maxx Crosby has been warned about pursuing a trade to the Cowboys, even though the team has the resources and draft picks to make a strong offer. Fans and analysts will watch closely to see if his playful hints turn into a major trade. Wherever he lands, Crosby is expected to make an immediate impact.