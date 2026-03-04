Maxx Crosby Frustrated With Tom Brady’s Influence in Raiders amid Trade Rumors, Confirms National Reporter

Maxx Crosby’s remarkable defensive production stood miles apart from the Las Vegas Raiders‘ results in the past couple of seasons. The franchise’s struggle may have drained the veteran’s patience for rebuilding, prompting him to consider life beyond Las Vegas this offseason, and minority owner Tom Brady’s growing influence within the organization has reportedly become another factor, per The Athletic’s Michael Silver.

“Like many players and coaches, Crosby was frustrated by the presence of Alex Guerrero, a staunch Brady ally whose official title is wellness coordinator,” Silver recently noted. “Guerrero is perceived to have a direct pipeline to Brady, who lives in Florida and serves as Fox’s lead NFL analyst, limiting his in-person presence.”

Crosby was selected by the Raiders in the 2019 NFL Draft. Since the time of his arrival in Vegas, the Michigan native talked about his intent to spend his whole career with the organization, but the recent developments involving Tom Brady might change his mind, given that he still has several peak years left in his NFL career.

The situation surrounding Crosby, Brady, and Alex Guerrero revolves around the communication gap tied to the defensive star’s injury in the latter part of the 2025 season. Raiders management put the 28-year-old on the reserves list on December 27, 2025, when the team still had two games left in the season.

His knee injury was given as the reason, but the defensive star reportedly didn’t agree with the decision, and he wanted to be

featured in those two games, ending the season on a positive note. Alex Guerrero, who served as the wellness coordinator, was the primary figure responsible for bringing his season to an early end.

Guerrero previously spent years serving as the trainer and body coach of the seven-time Super Bowl winner, making them trusted allies. It was under the Raiders’ minority owner Brady’s influence that Guerrero was hired as the wellness coordinator of the team in late August, 2025.

Although the NFL legend has attained unparalleled success in his career, the same didn’t transition when he became the Raiders’ minority owner in October 2024. With the 48-year-old at the helm, they finished at the bottom for two consecutive seasons in the AFC West division, and it has continued to fuel Crosby’s growing frustration. While the trading rumors float, Crosby still has multiple years left in his contract.

Crosby’s commitment to the Raiders contrasts with ongoing trade rumors

Crosby has spent a total of seven consecutive seasons with the Las Vegas franchise, becoming a cornerstone of their defense for years. Contrary to the team’s recent records, the 28-year-old is a five-time Pro Bowler, winning the honor five consecutive times from 2021 to 2025. As a result, he has been rewarded with contract extensions twice.

His most recent contract extension was on March 5, 2025, when he signed a three-year deal for $106.5 million, turning him into one of the most expensive players on the team. His average annual pay is over $35 million, whereas the contract includes a guaranteed payment of $91.5 million. Additionally, the contract is valid until the end of the 2029 NFL season.

Given his hefty price tag, trading him would not only involve financial cost but also the loss of an elite-level player who is still at his peak. A trade before or after June 1 could cost the Raiders $5.1 million in dead money. Moreover, the DE himself has repeatedly dismissed the ongoing trade rumors, so it remains to be seen whether it actually happens.