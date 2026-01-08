Raiders’ Maxx Crosby Makes Prediction for 2026 Following Successful Surgery as Trade Rumors Continue to Swirl

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby just took a major step toward his comeback, and he’s already thinking big. The Raiders had placed Crosby on injured reserve before 2026 after his left knee injury, which he first suffered in October, had later raised long-term concerns. Although Crosby wanted to finish the season, the team opted to prioritize his health. Now that the regular season is over, Crosby has finally undergone knee surgery and offered a clear message about his future.

Through an Instagram post on January 7, Maxx Crosby shared a photo from his hospital bed after the surgery. In the photo, Crosby was lying back on a gurney, knee braced and bandaged, but still flexed both arms with a confident smile.

“Great Risk = Great Reward…. Got Work To Do,” Maxx Crosby wrote in the caption of his Instagram post. “Reset & Reload… Year 8 Will Be The Greatest Year Yet. 💎💎💎.”

Maxx Crosby’s post was proof that he’s already in comeback mode. But with the Raiders entering a rebuild, trade rumors continue to swirl around Crosby.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for more updates.