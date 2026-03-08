Maxx Crosby Makes Retirement Plans Clear in Final Statement to Raiders After Ravens Trade

Essentials Inside The Story Maxx Crosby shared a heartfelt message reflecting on his seven years with the Raiders.

The star defensive end is set to begin a new chapter with the Baltimore Ravens.

Crosby also expressed gratitude for the role Las Vegas played in his career and personal life.

Maxx Crosby’s heartfelt final words to the Las Vegas Raiders have struck a deep emotional chord with fans. The star defensive end, traded to the Baltimore Ravens, made it clear his loyalty runs deep despite the move. His passionate words are a testament to his unbreakable connection with the Raiders, giving rise to speculation about his long-term future in the league.

“I wanted everything good for the Raiders. I bleed silver and black,” Crosby said on The Rush Podcast with Maxx Crosby. “That’ll never change, and I’m a Raider for life. And I truly want to finish when it’s all said and done, in a Raider’s jersey, whenever that time comes.” ​

During the segment, Crosby thanked owner Mark Davis for believing in him, as well as Jon Gruden and Mike Mayock for drafting him. He also expressed gratitude to the Raiders’ fans who supported him throughout his time with the franchise.

The five-time Pro Bowler was drafted by the Raiders in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. During his time with the team, Crosby recorded more than 400 tackles, including 133 tackles for loss and 69.5 sacks in 110 games.

His love for the team remains unquestioned. However, in the past, there were speculations that Crosby had reportedly grown frustrated with the Raiders after years of losing and organizational instability. The breaking point came late in the 2025 season when the team chose to sit him out for the final games due to injury, a decision that reportedly left Crosby unhappy and wanting a trade, according to FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer. ​

Crosby also revealed that he will now be joining the Ravens.

“But for the time being, it’s a new day,” Crosby said. “I’m going to Baltimore, Flock Nation, everybody in the whole city of Baltimore has a lot to learn. Everything is going to be new to me, and I’m excited and attacking this head-on like I do everything else.”

The Ravens acquired Crosby from the Raiders in exchange for a 2026 first-round pick and a 2027 first-round pick, according to Spotrac. Clearly, Baltimore is willing to give up valuable draft capital for proven talent. Crosby is still under a three-year contract with the Raiders that was valued at $106.5 million.

Although Crosby openly shared his love for the Raiders, he also made it clear that he is ready to give everything to his new team and help them chase a Super Bowl. With free agency approaching, NFL fans are bracing for more major shakeups across the league.

Crosby reflects on the Raiders’ role in his personal journey

Maxx Crosby expressed gratitude for the progress he has made on the field, as well as the personal life he has built during his time with the Raiders. During his time with the team, he welcomed his daughter in 2022 and married his wife, Rachel Crosby, in 2023.

“It’s been seven years with the Nation. Raider Nation has given me everything,” Crosby added. “My family. Had the chance to get married, have the most beautiful daughter in the world, and grow as a man, as a player, as a leader, as a human being.”

Maxx Crosby further added that Las Vegas will always feel like home for him.

“This is not something that I predicted, something that I’ve seen happening. But ultimately, as I said, God works in mysterious ways, man. I’m so excited. I’m grateful. Vegas will always be my home. Regardless of the situation, my family’s here. I got a beautiful house here. That’s not going to change.”

The trade’s impact extended to his family, with his wife, Rachel Crosby, sharing her own heartfelt message on social media.

Along with Crosby, his wife, Rachel Crosby, also shared her feelings about the trade. She reposted a clip from The Rush Podcast with Maxx Crosby on her Instagram story and added a heartfelt caption.

“Best 7 years wouldn’t trade anything 🖤 we love you so much,” according to Rachel’s Instagram story.

For him and his family, the Raiders have been a big part of their lives and remain so.