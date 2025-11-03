brand-logo
Maxx Crosby Makes Strong Request to Raiders Nation After Failed 2-Point Conversion vs Jaguars

ByShreyashi Bhattacharjee

Nov 2, 2025 | 9:22 PM EST

Maxx Crosby Makes Strong Request to Raiders Nation After Failed 2-Point Conversion vs Jaguars

The Las Vegas Raiders have been in the spotlight as trade chatter heats up ahead of the NFL trade deadline. Rumors have swirled about the Raiders potentially moving key players, and star DE Maxx Crosby’s name keeps coming up. The Raiders have made it clear that, time and again, Crosby is not available. And even though the Raiders are sitting last in the AFC West and just lost a close game (30-29) to the Jaguars, Crosby still seems as committed to staying put.

“Raider Nation I Love Yall With Everything In My Heart & Soul. Yall Deserve Better. Stay As One, It Will Change. 🦅🖤,” the Raiders DE posted on X following a close defeat against the Jaguars.

That sounds more like a rallying cry than a goodbye. As for the Jaguars’ game, the Raiders had a chance to steal the win with a two-point conversion, but miscues sealed their fate and dropped them to 2-6. At this point, the playoff picture looks bleak for the Raiders, but a win could’ve made trade decisions far easier.

This story is still developing. Stay tuned for more updates.

