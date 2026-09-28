Maxx Crosby Puts Chiefs on Notice With Expletive-Filled Message After Raiders’ Big Win Over Saints

The Las Vegas Raiders have not had a 3-0 start since 2021, and their locker room was clearly enjoying the moment after beating the New Orleans Saints 35-27. But with the Kansas City Chiefs waiting in Week 4, the Raiders had little time to celebrate. Maxx Crosby made that clear almost immediately, turning the team’s attention toward the biggest challenge yet.

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In a YouTube Short shared by The Rush with Maxx Crosby on September 28, the Raiders defensive end addressed his teammates after the win and reminded them that Kansas City was next.

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“It’s a great f****** win, but we got a great f****** team coming into town. We already know what the f***, we already know what it is, bro, it’s the f****** Kansas City Chiefs,” Crosby said to the locker room. “Enjoy this s*** tonight. Take care of your bodies and we’re f****** on a war path to get what we want, man. Love y’all boys. Let’s get it! Gang on me! Gang on three! 1 2 3, gang!”

The speech ended with the Raiders players cheering together, but Crosby’s message was about more than simply celebrating the victory. He knows what the Chiefs-Raiders rivalry brings with it, and his comments made it clear that the team’s 3-0 record would mean little if they could not carry that momentum into the next game.

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Crosby has also been open about the respect he has for Kansas City’s players despite the rivalry. His relationship with Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is a good example.

Last month, Crosby explained on Bussin’ With The Boys that his relationship with Mahomes changes as soon as they meet on the field.

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“Like me and Pat, or me and, let’s say, Lane Johnson, it’s like the guys that are the f****** guys, you know what I mean? Like you’re going against them. You know what time it is? It’s war. It’s the most respect off the field compared to anybody. Like Andy Reid will f****** randomly, like, shoot me a call in offseason, ‘Man, I’m praying for your family. Hope everything’s well.’”

Crosby then described how different things become once the Raiders and Chiefs actually play.

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“But like Pat Mahomes, like we go to war. Like we go to f****** war. He knows I’m trying to murder him and that m************ is trying to make me look stupid every time. But off the field, it’s love every time.”

That competitive respect goes both ways. Mahomes has previously praised Crosby as one of the toughest pass rushers he has faced, adding another layer to a rivalry that has developed into a personal battle between two of the AFC’s most recognizable stars.

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But Crosby was not the only Raider looking ahead to Kansas City.

Klint Kubiak Makes the Raiders’ Goals Clear Ahead of Week 4

Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak also addressed the team after the Saints win, but his message was noticeably more measured. Rather than letting the 3-0 start become a reason to relax, Kubiak reminded his players why they had reached that point.

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“Hey, last thing here guys, listen. You’re 3-0 cause’ of the type of people that you are, how hard you work, how much you care about each other, how important it is to you. Okay? So let’s dial it back in. We all know what’s coming into our place, okay?”

Kubiak had made a similar point after the win, stressing that the Raiders could not afford to get carried away after just three games.

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“It’s three games out of the year,” Kubiak said, per USA Today. “[We’re] not taking anybody’s flowers. It’s a one-game season from here on out every week.”

That approach will be particularly important with Kansas City coming to Allegiant Stadium. The Raiders and Chiefs are both 3-0 heading into Week 4, setting up a matchup between two unbeaten AFC West teams.

The early division picture also gives the game added significance. Kansas City currently holds the better point differential, while neither team has yet faced the other 3-0 division rival. The winner will therefore have an opportunity to strengthen its position in the AFC West while handing its rival its first loss of the season.

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For Crosby, though, the message is already clear. The Saints win gave the Raiders a reason to celebrate, but the locker room knows the real test arrives next Sunday when Mahomes and the Chiefs walk into Allegiant Stadium.