Maxx Crosby Puts 31 NFL Teams on Notice With Major Injury Update After Nixed Ravens Trade

The Las Vegas Raiders trading Maxx Crosby to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for two first-round picks was thought to be the biggest deal in the offseason until the Ravens backed out. Following it, several questions were asked, but the various sources revealed that Crosby’s failed medical test prompted the Ravens not to go along with the trade. Now, the edge rusher has put the entire league on notice, revealing his tentative return date and target for the upcoming season.

“By training camp I’ll be 200% ready and this world will get the best version of 98 they’ve ever seen,” reported Gerald McCoy, quoting Maxx Crosby’s words, via Good Morning Football on X. “Its go time.”

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In Week 7, against the Kansas City Chiefs, Crosby sustained a direct hit to an already injured knee. The action immediately caused him to leave the field in the second half. Although he was injured, he played through most of the season, except for the last two games when he was put on IR. Following the season, he underwent meniscus surgery. Speculation about a potential trade kept looming over Las Vegas. When the Ravens came knocking, everyone thought that was it. Unfortunately, the injury blocked the blockbuster trade.

Even the Dallas Cowboys, who were in the race to sign him, went the other way. Initially, they revealed no date for the All-Pro edge rusher’s return to the field. But former Raiders DT Gerald McCoy revealed that he is expected to be “200% ready” by training camp. Training camp is scheduled to start in mid-July, so there are still a few months left. Fortunately, he will return at the perfect time, considering the preseason will be just around the corner then.

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However, it is not just his return window that has been revealed. He also confirmed that he will bring his version in the upcoming season. Last season, he added 10 sacks, 28 tackles for loss, 73 tackles, and 6 pass deflections in 15 games. He accomplished all these while being injured. He expects these numbers to increase after making a full recovery. Crosby has already returned to Las Vegas and is focused on being his best version and forgetting the past. Many asked how his failed trade would affect the Raiders. Well, it looks like, besides the cap issue, everything is good.

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Maxx Crosby’s return to the Las Vegas Raiders is a good thing

The Las Vegas Raiders are eyeing quarterback Fernando Mendoza with this first pick. Trading Geno Smith to the New York Jets opened up a spot in the quarterback room, highlighting that there’s more reality to Mendoza than speculation. Also, bringing in center Tyler Linderbaum strengthened the offensive line. Linderbaum was given a three-year contract worth $81 million. It was expected that with Crosby leaving, it wouldn’t be a problem. But he didn’t leave. It significantly lowered their cap space, but the Raiders do not consider it bad.

Imago LANDOVER, MD – SEPTEMBER 21: Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby 98 looks on prior to the Las Vegas Raiders game versus the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium on September 21, 2025, in Landover, MD. Photo by Lee Coleman/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA SEP 21 Raiders at Commanders EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon155250921090

Since getting drafted in 2019, Crosby has 69.5 sacks, 439 tackles, 133 tackles for loss, and 29 pass deflections. It would have been difficult for the franchise to bring in someone with similar stats. To take some pressure off Crosby, general manager John Spytek added two linebackers, Nakobe Dean and Quay Walker. The duo was part of Georgia’s national championship-winning side. Together, they posted 695 tackles in the NFL.

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Besides them, the Raiders have also signed defensive end Kwity Paye through free agency. He, too, has some nice stats, with 30.5 sacks and 209 tackles in his NFL career. The Raiders finished last in points per game (14.2) in 2025. So, with such talented additions to the defense, and Maxx Crosby coming back, the defense is believed to be a better version of itself in the upcoming season. The Raiders still have over $44 million open in cap space. They will further look to use it during the second wave of free agency. Overall, things are going well for the Raiders and newly appointed head coach Klint Kubiak.